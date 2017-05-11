Don’t Be Distracted By Cecil’s Struggles. Overall, the Cardinals’ Bullpen Was Money During 6-0 Road Trip

Brett Cecil must be tired of getting beat up. The goggled lefty reliever was signed away from Toronto as a free agent last winter, cashing in for a $30.5 million contract with the Cardinals. It’s been a bummer to watch Cecil get zapped by lightning-bolt line drives. His fat ERA (5.27) over his first 19 games is fresh meat for the message-board jackals. From what I can tell, Twitter exists to rip him.

For the record, I believe Cecil will be fine. Give it some time. This is baseball. This is a long test. Have we not learned anything from the Cardinals’ 2017 season? When the Cards careened to an unlikely and unhappy 3-9 start, the end of the world was nigh. Say goodbye to your loved ones. Shed a tear for Fredbird. It was over.

Well, not quite.

That sad-sack beginning to the season took a dramatic turn, with the Cardinals winning 16 of their last 21 games in an uprising that has them in first place in the NL Central. Now we’re all buzzing about the possibility of the Cards’ staging a coup to recapture the division from The Perfect Team (aka, Cubs.) Whether your favorite team is slogging around and looking miserable — or doing an impression of the 1927 Yankees — it’s fun to overreact. And fun to laugh about it later.

Yeah. I think Brett Cecil will get on track. And yes, Mike Matheny is absolutely doing the right thing by showing confidence in Cecil, and sticking with him. The Cardinals will need Cecil to settle disturbances (many times) during the 2017 campaign. And burying Cecil in the second week of May would not only be premature — it would be stupid.

I didn’t necessarily come here this morning to talk about Brett Cecil.

I brought him up because his shaky performances are distorting the perception of the Cardinals’ bullpen. When you hear someone mouth off and say “that bullpen sucks!” … well, go ahead and make the correction by pointing out a few things.

Let’s not use Cecil to define an entire bullpen.

Let’s avoid saying “the bullpen stinks” just because one dude is a mangy mess right now.

As a group the Cardinals bullpen is coming up large.

Perfect? Nope. We’re seeing Jonathan Broxton, closer Seung Hwan Oh, and Kevin Siegrist living dangerously by putting too many men on base. They’ve been able to survive the traffic, but that’s a tricky way to go about it. There’s still an underlying vulnerability with too many members of this eight-man bullpen committee.

There’s a lot of quality too.

— During the Cardinals’ 16-5 ride to the top of the NL Central, their bullpen ERA is 2.71. That’s the fourth-best ERA in the majors (and No. 2 in the NL) since April 17.

— With Cardinals’ starters coming up a little short on the innings count lately — and with a couple of extra-innings games thrown in — the relievers have done an admirable job of carrying the extra weight. Over the last 21 games, the bullpen went at least three innings in 15 games and covered four-plus innings seven times.

— During the Cards’ three consecutive wins at Milwaukee (April 21-23) the bullpen contributed 10 innings and allowed three earned runs.

— The bullpen played a critical role in the doubleheader sweep of Toronto on April 27, giving up one earned runs in 7.2 innings … that includes five innings (one earned run) in the Cards’ 11-inning win in the first game.

— During the three-game sweep of the Braves in Atlanta, Cards’ relievers pitched 13 innings and yielded one earned run. The bullpen absolutely deserves top credit for Sunday’s 6-4 win in 12 innings; STL relievers made the victory possible by shutting down Braves hitters for one run over eight innings.

— In the three-game sweep at Miami, the Cards’ bullpen gave up three earned runs in 11.2 innings (2.31 ERA). The highlight was five innings of relief (one run allowed) on Wednesday night to back up starter Lance Lynn, who lasted four laborious innings.

— During the 6-0 trip through Atlanta and Miami, the seven Cardinals relievers who are NOT named Brett Cecil combined to pitch 22.1 innings and give up only one earned run. That’s outstanding.

— In the six wins over the Braves and Marlins the bullpen took care of 24.2 innings, had a 1.46 ERA, and disposed of three-plus innings in five of the six games.

— Lefty Kevin Siegrist is rebounding. He hasn’t been scored on over his last eight appearances, spanning seven innings. He’s walked one, and struck out eight, during this encouraging stretch.

— Young RH reliever Sam Tuivailala has a 1.29 ERA in seven appearances this season and has contributed three innings of scoreless relief since being recalled from the minors. Tuivailala, who came in after Lynn on Wednesday, did a superb job of keeping Miami in check for an inning.

— Oh is getting close to being in his sharpest form; since April 18 he hasn’t been touched for a run in 12 innings and is 8-for-8 in saves. But Oh will have to cut down on the walks.

— Eased into action after recovering from a strained lat, Trevor Rosenthal has scintillating form this month. Five appearances, five innings, six strikeouts, one walk, and allowing 1 hit in 16 at-bats.

— Matthew Bowman gave up five runs in one three-appearance stretch in late April, but I won’t nitpick a reliever who’s been quite dependable for a second consecutive year. Bottom line: he hasn’t allowed a run in 14 of 17 relief appearances this season and has an 0.96 WHIP.

— I’m going to be restrained in praising Jonathan Broxton … not because I’m a jerk. Broxton, after all, hasn’t been wounded for as much an earned run in his last five appearances. So why am I holding back? This: over Broxton’s five-game scoreless streak hitters have reached base on him at a rate of 47 percent. And he has 2.08 WHIP over that time. To his credit the big galoot has fought his way out of trouble. In the sixth inning of Wednesday’s victory at Miami Broxton prevailed in a dangerous encounter with the fearsome Giancarlo Stanton by getting a grounder back to the mound to end the terror.

Can the St. Louis bullpen hold? I do not know. The relievers have done a swell job lately, but I’m having trust issues. At some point I expect Cardinals GM John Mozeliak to make a move to reinforce the bullpen. We’ll see. But for now I appreciate the bullpen’s current turnaround and wanted to acknowledge the relievers’ importance during the Cardinals’ 16-5 hot streak.

