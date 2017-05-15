How Did the Cardinals Turn Their Season Around? We Can Start With These Eight Reasons

Since April 17 the Cardinals have erased most of the bad memories, eased the widespread anxiety, and turned curses into smiles. That’s the day when the season flipped. An unkempt 3-9 team pushed the debris to the side and began anew. In the next 24 games that followed, the Cardinals won 18 times and posted MLB’s best winning percentage (.750) over that time. And as they rested on Monday, the Cards could look out over the horizon from their view atop the NL Central.

Staying there will be the challenge.

Obviously.

The Cardinals have played only 22 percent of their 162-game schedule.

We can worry about that later.

Starting Tuesday, when play resumes.

After watching the Cardinals win two of three games against the Cubs this season, let’s pause and reflect on the 18-6 streak that changed the outlook of an entire season.

This is just one fellow’s opinion — mine — but here are the prime reasons for why the Cardinals turned it around…

1. Starting Pitching. But Of Course: The Cardinals’ rotation ranks second in the majors to Tampa Bay with an ERA of 3.42… the best in the National League. And among NL rotations only Washington has more quality starts (25) than St. Louis (22.) The Cardinals’ rotation ERA has been even lower (2.00) during an 18-6 stretch that’s featured 17 quality starts.

2. The Bullpen Is Better Than You Think: As I wrote and discussed last week, the glare intensifying from Brett Cecil’s highly scrutinized troubles have obscured the excellent overall work being done by the Cards’ eight-man bullpen. Over the last 24 games the team’s bullpen ERA of 2.58 is third in MLB and second in the NL.

By the way: how good does Trevor Rosenthal look?

The dude HAS … A … STRIKEOUT … RATE … OF … 44.6 PERCENT.

3. I’m Going to Defend the Base Running. Well, a Little, Anyway: OK, I know that the Cardinals have given away too many outs on the bases on unforced errors. Their aggressiveness does not always pay off. They need to be smarter out there. I’ve written and hollered about this many times already this season, so no one can accuse me of being an apologist. And just so we’re clear on this, here’s the latest update: St. Louis has lost 33 runners — the most in the majors. That’s too many. But that’s only part of the story here … a big part of the story, sure. But hardly the only part.

According to the Baseball Prospectus base running metric BRR (which stands for Base Running Runs) the Cardinals rank 11th among the 30 teams with +1.5 runs. So far, at least, that’s significantly better than last year’s full-season ranking of 27th based on minus 10.2 runs. And we can even narrow it down some. The Cardinals rank No. 1 in the majors in taking advantage of Air Advancement Opportunities — in short, tagging up on fly balls or pop ups — at +2.44 runs. And they’re No. 7 in the majors in exploiting Hit Advancement Opportunities, with +1.18 runs.

During this 18-6 stretch patch of schedule the Cardinals have stolen 19 bases, fourth most in the NL. And there’s no question that the Cardinals are utilizing their increased speed and athleticism for net-positive gains. Now: imagine how impressive the Cards’ base-running metrics report card would be if they just used a bit more discretion before charging ahead. And there’s no excuse for having six runners picked off; that total is the worst in the majors.

4. The Defense Sure Seems Smoother: It’s difficult to quantify defensive improvement over a specific time frame because I don’t have access to the time-based statistical splits that would offer a more telling look. And things like errors and fielding percentage can be misleading because purely subjective rulings by official scorers are a factor. For whatever it’s worth: during their 3-9 start the Cards ranked 28th in MLB with a .975 fielding percentage. Since April 17, and over the last 24 games, their fielding percentage (.980) ranks 22nd. The Cardinals are also sixth in the majors in the average assists per game (10.72) since April 17. In the first 12 games, they were 29th with 7.68 assists per game. Are they getting to more ground balls? It sure seems like it. Overall the Cardinals are mediocre (or worse) in multiple defensive-metric systems. But I think the defense has been steadier over the last three-plus weeks.

5. Mike Matheny Has A Good Handle On His Team: If the Cardinals are improving defensively, at least part of that is attributable to continuity. Matheny has pretty much kept Jedd Gyorko at third base, Aldemys Diaz at shortstop, Kolten Wong at second base and Matt Carpenter at first base. Because of injuries, the outfield has required a great deal of shuffling, but that isn’t Matheny’s fault. But with a ground-ball pitching staff, it’s important for the Cardinals to have solid infield play. And I’ve been tracking Defensive Runs Saved stats, and all of the infielders I just mentioned have improved — even slightly — their DRS numbers in the last two or three weeks. And Matheny’s strong, unconditional backing of Wong after Wong’s rough game on May 1 seems to have done wonders for Wong’s confidence and peace of mind. Wong has been charged with only one error in his last 10 games and has been one of the team’s best all-around hitter during this 18-6 stretch. On the pitching side, Matheny seems to have settled into a consistent pattern in his utilization of relievers. That’s a big help.

6. The Depth Has Definitely Made A Difference: In a matter of days (maybe even hours) the Cardinals lost three outfielders to injury … Dexter Fowler, Stephen Piscotty and Jose Martinez. Only Fowler avoided the DL, but he’s missed games with a sore shoulder that limits his throwing. Needing to fill the vacancies, the Cardinals summoned outfielders Tommy Pham and Magneuris Sierra from the minors. They’ve provided an adrenaline boost. I don’t need to give you a bunch of the stats; if you follow this team on a daily basis you know exactly what I’m talking about. These guys seem to be in the middle of everything that’s good — as evidenced by their combined 15 runs scored since Pham’s recall on May 5, and Sierra’s promotion from Class A ball on May 7.

Even though Pham and Sierra have only 67 plate appearances between them since joining the Cardinals, they’ve combined for a 1.0 WAR. Translation: they’re giving the Cardinals performances that rise above the replacement level — even though they’re technically replacements. Their contributions have been good for an extra win. To sharpen the perspective, consider this: corner outfielders Piscotty and Randal Grichuk, who have had a lot more playing time, are each slightly below the replacement level this season. (Each at minus 0.1) In other words that combined minus 0.2 WAR from Piscotty and Grichuk are no match for Pham and Sierra’s combined 1.0 WAR. (FY,I, the Wins Above Replacement metric incorporates offense and defense.

And check out these weighted runs created plus figures, with 100 representing the league average. Keep in mind that Pham and Sierra benefit from a small sample size. But just for kicks take a look:

Pham 212 wRC+

Sierra 120 wRC+

Piscotty 109 wRC+

Fowler 97 wRC+

Grichuk 89 wRC+

7. The Offense Is Subsiding On a Fat Onbase Percentage: During this 18-6 ride the Cardinals haven’t hit many homers, and they’re batting a pedestrian .241 with runners in scoring position. But they are smashing and slashing a lot of doubles, leading MLB with 55 in the 24 games since April 17. More than anything the Cardinals are doing a nice job of getting plenty of runners on. Their .358 onbase percentage ranks No. 2 in the majors since April 17. Their season OBP, .337, is third in the NL and seventh overall. This team is drawing a healthy share of walks. Among Cardinals with at least 30 plate appearances this season, six have walk rates of just under 10 percent or higher: Carpenter (20.8%), Piscotty (16.3%), Greg Garcia (13%), Fowler (12.5%), Wong (9.9%) and Pham (9.8%.) This can be a pretty simple game … the more runners you can get on base, the more chances you’ll have to score runs. And in going 18-6, the Cardinals have averaged 5.13 runs per game. And their increase in runs scored is directly rated to the higher OBP.

8. Matheny Moved Jedd Gyorko To No. 4 In the Lineup: Outstanding decision by Matheny, who didn’t really have a go-to cleanup hitter to lean on. Not with Piscotty slumping and lacking power. Not with Jhonny Peralta’s anemic hitting during the first two weeks. Gyorko has been superb in the fourth spot. This is a small sample, but it’s all we have: in 77 plate appearances as the Cards cleanup hitter, Gyorko has 5 doubles, a triple, 4 homers and 13 RBIs. He’s batting .347 with a .390 OBP and .611 slugging percentage for a 1.001 OPS.

Among No. 4 hitters that have at least 75 plate appearances in the spot this season, Gyorko’s 1.001 OPS ranks fourth behind Ryan Zimmerman, Buster Posey and Chris Davis. And Gyorko’s .611 cleanup slugging percentage is second to Zimmerman’s .863.

That will do it for me.

Pardon my typos. It’s been a busy day, and my limited brainpower is wearing down.

I’m sure you can think of some other factors in the Cards’ resurgence, so please feel free to add your opinions in the comments.

Thanks for reading …

—Bernie

More: Wainwright Is Starting To Look Like the Waino Of Old Instead of An Old Waino