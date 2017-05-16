The Cardinals Lead the NL Central, Suddenly The Division of Day-Dream Believers

The Cubs’ humdrum start has made it possible for their NL Central rivals to engage in some day-dream believing. I mean, all you have to do is look at the standings and see why the Cardinals, Brewers, Reds and perhaps even the Pirates are sensing an opportunity to move up in a division that was supposed to be owned by Chicago.

St. Louis, 21-15

Milwaukee, 21-18

Cincinnati, 19-18

Chicago, 18-19

Pittsburgh, 16-22

During his team’s weekend visit to Busch Stadium, Cubs manager Joe Maddon had an interesting perspective on the NL Central. The Cubs’ slow start could lead to a close, competitive race. And Maddon isn’t put off by that.

“It’s good for our souls and good for the industry of baseball in general,” Maddon said. “I anticipated that. I didn’t anticipate, by any means, a (Cubs) runaway train.”

As for the Cubs’ NL Central rivals, “I foresee this kind of bunching for a while within our division,” Maddon added.

Scrambled standings aren’t unusual on May 16. But unless the Cubs can wake up, acquire fresh starting pitching and restore a deteriorating defense, the Cardinals and the others will have reasons to believe it’s possible to topple the reigning World Series champs.

With this remixed division at an interesting place right now, I though I’d take a brief look at each of the five teams. We’ll identify what each team does well … and not so well. I’ll go in the order of the standings:

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

What they do well: Starting pitching. The rotation has the best ERA (3.42) in the majors and is tied for third with 22 quality starts. If the rotation holds, that’s a significant advantage in a division that generally contains a lot of mediocre starting pitching … the offense does a terrific job of getting onbase, ranking seventh in the majors in OBP …if anything the STL offense is a little underrated; in the division only Milwaukee has a superior weighted runs created plus (wRC+) … the overall depth is really good … there are two closers in the house, Trevor Rosenthal and Seung Hwan Oh. It doesn’t matter who possesses the closer title; when the Cardinals need six outs to protect a lead and lock in a win, they have two strong guardians.

Not so swell: The defense is getting better, but do you trust it? The aggressive base-running approach has been a net plus, but the Cardinals have given away more outs on the base paths than any MLB team … middle relief could be an issue.

What do they need? This is a matter of opinion, and the wish list could change in a couple of weeks … or change anytime, really … but the bullpen could use reinforcement, and GM John Mozeliak could be looking for another bat … given the STL pitching staff’s problem against LH batters, a fine lefty starter would make sense — not the Cardinals are looking to dump or bump any of their five starters. They also need reliever Brett Cecil to stabilize and pitch better.

Keep in mind: The Cardinals haven’t reestablished any kind of home-field advantage … the current and upcoming schedule will bring series against NL East preseason favorite Boston; improving San Francisco; the warming Los Angeles Dodgers; the surprise team of the season (Colorado); and a trip to Wrigley Field.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

What they do well: Boom goes the dynamite. The Brewers rank first in the majors in isolated power, first in homers per game (1.67), are second in slugging percentage (.477), third in runs per game (5.33) and third in OPS (.803.) The Brewers are third in the majors with a wRC+ of 105. This offense travels well. This offense is effective vs. LH pitchers and RH pitchers. And the Brewers are very good at running the bases.

Not so swell: The Brewers rank 21st in the majors in run prevention, allowing 4.74 per game. The return of Matt Garza has helped, but the Brewers rank 22nd with a starting-pitching ERA of 4.59, and they have the fewest quality starts (11) among MLB rotations … closer Neftali Perez (6.35 ERA) was recently removed from the role. And while the Brewers bullpen is pretty good overall, getting those final three outs can be a problem …. The Brewers defense plays a role in all of this; they rank 30th (last) in the majors in park-adjusted defensive efficiency.

What do they need? A closer. Another starting pitcher. A larger payroll.

Keep in mind: There’s a tendency to underestimate the Brewers, and the pitching issues aren’t minor. But so far they are the only team in the division to have a winning record (12-9) against opponents that have winning records. At least until now, power ball has muscled the Crew into contention thanks to Eric Thames, Travis Shaw, Ryan Braun and a catching tandem (Jett Bandy, Manny Pina) that’s combined for seven homers, 20 RBIs and a .514 slugging pct.

CINCINNATI REDS

What they do well: The Reds are strong in a number of areas. They’re sixth in the majors in runs per game (4.89). They’re they’re fifth in slugging, sixth in OPS, and fourth in isolated power. Take a peek at some of these slugging percentages: Scott Schebler (10 homers, .534), Joey Votto (10 HR, .582), Adam Duvall (9 HR, .540), Eugenio Suarez (7 HR, .523), Zack Cozart (11 doubles .564) … the Reds are the best defensive team in baseball, ranked No. 1 overall in park-adjusted defensive efficiency, No. 1 in ground-ball defensive efficiency, and No. 4 in fly-ball defensive efficiency … led by young closer Raisel Iglesias (7 for 7 in saves, 0.89 ERA), the Reds bullpen is seventh in the majors with a 3.10 ERA, and ranks third in the majors in bullpen WAR …

Not so swell: The Reds have the majors’ worst starting-pitching ERA at 5.15. They have 15 quality starts, which ranks tied for 20th … the Reds have the very fast Billy Hamilton at the top of the lineup, but this isn’t a good base running team, ranking 22nd in Base Running Runs at minus 1.4.

What do they need? Starting pitching, obviously.

Keep in mind: The Reds have battered bad teams (13-7) but haven’t done a lot (6-11) in matchups against teams with winning records. After losing three in a row at San Francisco, the Reds will play their next eight against an angry Cubs team (in Chicago), Colorado, and Cleveland.

CHICAGO CUBS

What they do well: Acquire, develop or otherwise stockpile talent. This is a talented team, and a deep team. The Cubs aren’t themselves right now, but still have the horses to win the race — and win it handily. There are too many good players on the defending-champs roster to lag at around .500 … There’s nothing to like about their 18-19 record, but the Cubs have played 21 of the first 37 on the road. And they’ve played the toughest schedule in the NL so far … the overall team ERA (3.83) ranks 8th in the majors … the bullpen is one of the best in the majors … until being sidelined by a stomach illness, Kris Bryant had 1.4 WAR and was rising up the charts for slugging, OPS and wRC+ … the Cubs are ranked third in the majors in the base-running metrics.

Not so swell: The starting pitching, perhaps weary, ranks 20th with a 4.47 ERA. The Cubs’ 14 quality start is tied for 26th … this Kyle Schwarber leadoff thang isn’t paying off, at least up to now … the Cubs are 13th in runs per game, but surprisingly low in the MLB rankings in isolated power (20th), OPS (22nd), and slugging percentage (23rd) … last season the Cubs defense was easily the best in the majors, but it’s getting progressively worse in 2017. The Cubs currently rank 19th in park-adjusted defensive efficiency … the move of center fielder Dexter Fowler to St. Louis via free agency created a void at the top of the lineup and has been a factor in a declining outfield defense. The Cubs rank 29th in outfield defensive efficiency so far.

What do they need? Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer to work the phones and trade for starting pitcher that will upgrade the rotation.

Keep in mind: The Cubs’ schedule becomes more comfortable now, with 20 of the next 26 at Wrigley Field. And even with the general lethargy we’ve seen from the Cubs over a recent stretch — they lost seven of nine games — they weren’t slump-proof last season, either. Beginning on June 20 of 2016, the Cubs dropped 15 of 20 games. That didn’t kill them then. They recovered to finish with 103 wins and win the World Series. The Cubs’ problems are more challenging than initially perceived but they have plenty of time — and a smart, bold front office — to make the necessary repairs.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

What they do well: I’m not being snarky here, because I like and respect the Pirates, but there are a lot of problems right now. Starters Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova are doing their part to keep the Pirates afloat, but two effective starters aren’t enough. The bullpen is fine. Closer Tony Watson is reliable. Young first baseman Josh Bell is displaying his obvious power and natural talent. Josh Harrison is off to a solid start, and young fill-in outfielder Adam Frazier is providing offense at a rate that’s 20 percent above the league average … the alarming fraying of the rotation can’t be ignored, but the starting pitchers were above-average early on, and still rank tied for 5th in the majors with 21 quality starts.

Not so swell: The list is extensive. Potential future ace Jameson Taillon, who was off to a terrific start, was lost indefinitely after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer … over the last 20 games the Pirates’ starting pitching ERA is 5.11 … the team’s best position player, center fielder Starling Marte, is serving an 80-game MLB suspension after failing a PED test … infielder Jung Ho Kang, a power source, was denied a visa after his latest DUI conviction and remains in his native South Korea … David Freese missed about three weeks with a hamstring injury … outfielder Andrew McCutchen is batting .212 with a .689 OPS … outfielder Gregory Polanco, who slugged .463 last season, is slugging only .370 so far this year… the Pirates rank 28th in runs per game (3.63), 27th in OPS (.670), 28th in slugging (.366), 24th in isolated power … the Pirates’ fundamentals are broken. They’re rated 26th in base running, and 29th in park-adjusted defensive efficiency. Their outfield ranks last among the 30 teams for defensive efficiency.

What do they need? You name it. Offense, defense, pitching, resources, enhanced luck, a work visa for Kang, the fountain of youth for McCutchen, a promotion for top prospect (and outfielder) Austin Meadows. But realistically, the Pirates have to find a fixer-upper starting pitcher to give astute pitching coach Ray Searage his next project.

Keep in mind: On the morning of April 17 the Pirates (6-6) were three games ahead of the Cardinals(3-9). Since then the teams have gone in opposite directions, with the Cardinals winning 18 of 24 and the Pirates losing 16 of 26. But this isn’t a random thing; after making the playoffs for three consecutive seasons the Pirates are 11 games under .500 since the start of last season.

Thanks for reading …

—Bernie

