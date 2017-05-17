Here We Go Again: The Cardinals Can’t Get Away With Sloppy Baseball Against Good Teams

Boston is in town for two games, and while the Red Sox have had their share of problems, this is still a good team that should be in the hunt for the AL East title. It’s easier to get away with various baseball transgressions and still beat up on the low-end opponents, but Cardinals can’t afford to play and manage like klutzes against the more talented and distinguished foes.

Tuesday night at Busch Stadium the Cardinals hurried back from an early 2-0 deficit to grab a 3-2 lead in the third inning. But from the home team’s standpoint the contest pretty much degenerated into buffoonery, and the Red Sox took full advantage, winning 6-3.

Yes, I have prepared a list …

— Cards starter Lance Lynn was punched for two early homers. He’s now been popped for eight on the season, allowing the deep flies at a rate of 1.59 per nine innings … that ranks 75th among 99 qualifying MLB starters. Lynn’s Fielding Independent ERA is 5.10.

— After scoring three runs in the third to move into the lead, the Cardinals were shut out over the next six innings. From the start of the fourth inning until the final out, the Cardinals went 3 for 20 with seven strikeouts and reached base five times in 22 plate appearances.

— The Red Sox went back on top 4-3 in the fifth with the assistance provided by a Jedd Gyorko error at third base, which ruined a chance to turn a double play.

— Staying in the fifth inning: With Boston runners on second and third, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny opted to play the infield back; he was willing to concede a run on a ground ball. The strategy failed when Mookie Betts got the tying run in on a grounder to short. A Dustin Pedroia single gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead. Lynn wasn’t very happy with the decision, saying that getting a ground ball with the infield playing back was “tough to swallow”

–– The Cards’ Matt Carpenter, thrown out at second base when trying to stretch a single into a double with two out in the bottom of the fifth. In fairness to Carpenter, the idea of making a dash to get into scoring position wasn’t a lunkhead move. A calculated gamble, yes. But stupid? No. Betts made a very impressive play and zinged a strike from right field to take Carpenter out. That said, the Cardinals’ count of lost runners on the bases is now up to 34, the most by any MLB team.

— And of course, two more defensive mishaps in the Boston eighth: Cecil entered and had Xander Bogaerts, the inherited runner, picked off. But shortstop Aledmys Diaz was too casual in trying to apply the tag — laying back instead of moving toward the runner and making it easy for Bogaerts to elude what should have been an easy out. What the hell is Diaz thinking there? Go in there strong, man. Make sure you make a HARD tag to snuff the runner. You can’t assume it’s an automatic out just because the throw arrived way before the runner did. And finally, Tommy Pham dropped a fly ball in left field to gift a run that made it 6-3 Boston.

By then it was too late. The Cardinals had already squandered their chance to win this one. Three of Boston’s six runs were unearned.

Matheny’s lack of urgency with his bullpen decisions was baffling …

With Lynn finished after six innings, and the Cardinals down by only one run, this was Matheny’s procession of relievers: RH Jonathan Broxton, who had a 5.73 ERA going into the game; RH Sam Tuivailala, who has pitched well but is still the eighth guy in an eight-man bullpen; LH Brett Cecil with his his 5.79 ERA and inability to suppress LH batters; and finally RH Miguel Socolovich, who came in with a 6.75 ERA. Socolovich is probably the seventh-best reliever in that eight-man pen.

LH Kevin Siegrist was unavailable due to neck stiffness.

So Matheny’s other choices were Matthew Bowman, Trevor Rosenthal and Seung Hwan Oh.

With the Red Sox having a runner on first and two LH batters coming up next in the 8th inning, Matheny brought in Cecil. This was a puzzling selection for several reasons:

LH hitters are batting .464 against Cecil this season, with a .528 onbase percentage and 929 slugging percentage. The OPS against Cecil when he faces a left-handed batter is 1.456 … that means Cecil is the worst pitcher in the big leagues this season when facing LH batters (minimum 35 plate appearances.) Bowman hadn’t pitched since Saturday. And in his two big-league seasons, Bowman has faced LH batters 131 times. Here’s what they’ve done against him: .165 average, .260 OBP, .252 SLG, four double-plays via ground ball. Is Bowman hurting? Well, he’s thrown only 34 pitches over the last 12 days. That’s weird. If Bowman isn’t healthy, the Cardinals and Matheny didn’t divulge that. Which is their call. But unless I’m told a reliever isn’t available, I have to assume he’s available. This season Rosenthal has confronted 30 LH batters … and has struck out 14 while allowing a batting average of .179. I didn’t have an issue with keeping Oh in reserve for a later situation. Not because he’s the “closer,” but mostly because LH batters have put up nasty numbers against Oh so far this season.

Tuivailala could have stayed in the game but that would have been risky; LH batters have a .371 OBP and .786 OPS against the young RH during his big-league career.

The Cardinals lost in part, by using their four least imposing relievers in a one-run game instead of giving the ball to one or more of their three best available relievers. And this, following Monday’s off day. And another off day coming Thursday. Matheny had a reasonably fresh bullpen to utilize and didn’t take advantage of it.

I didn’t realize this was a February game in, say, Port St. Lucie.

The Cardinals, down a run, couldn’t let the Red Sox expand the lead and essentially put the game away. If the manager didn’t have his best relievers on duty and physically able to pitch, then it’s a different story. And let me repeat: if Bowman is dealing with an injury and was hands off Tuesday night, then Matheny’s tactics were less disturbing.

And no, this isn’t a “second guess.” I was yapping at the TV as the events took form, and played out.

The Cardinals’ record is largely based on the level of competition…

This season the Cardinals are 14-4 against teams that currently have a losing record.

In games against teams that have a winning record (now), the Cardinals are 7-12.

This is a continuation of last year’s trend, so let’s run the winning percentages since the start of the 2016 season:

Cardinals vs. losing teams: .628 win percentage.

Cardinals vs. winning teams: .397 win percentage.

And here’s why it’s relevant to the Cards’ fortunes in 2017 …

This is relevant because the Cardinals (including tonight, Wednesday) will have 18 of their next 21 games against opponents that are .500 or better. That includes six against the Dodgers and three vs. Colorado. And the one losing team on the upcoming schedule — San Francisco — has won five in a row going into today. The Giants will be at Busch this weekend.

The Cardinals, as I’ve written, had shown improvement defensively in recent weeks. And I like the way Matheny has been on top of things; I was happy to praise him. Then came Tuesday night and an unfortunate reminder: when facing worthy competition, the Cards aren’t good enough to overcome too many careless mistakes and managerial shenanigans.

Thanks for reading …

—Bernie

