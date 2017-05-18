Mike Leake May Be Having A Career Year, But Cardinals Aren’t Taking Advantage

I really liked the Mike Leake free-agent signing. I actually wrote a piece here on the site back in the late fall of 2015, advocating the pursuit of Leake to buttress the rotation, a couple of weeks before the Cardinals gave him a five-year $80 million deal.

Though it could be frustrating to watch him at times when he gave up a few leads during the season, I defended Leake in 2016 when the folks that obsess over baseball-card stats failed to recognize that Leake was actually outperforming his career metrics in key categories including walk rate, strikeout rate, home-run rate. Leake’s Fielding Independent ERA of 3.87 last season was the second best FIP of his career. The Cardinals’ defense let Leake down, and inflated his standard earned-run average.

Now, moving to 2017 …

Wow.

Though I’m a strong Leake proponent, I cannot tell a lie.

I didn’t expect him to be … this good.

Leake’s 2.03 ERA is tops in the NL and third-best in the majors. Leake’s eight quality starts — he’s gone 8 for 8 — have him tied for first in MLB with Los Angeles pitching icon Clayton Kershaw, Pittsburgh’s Gerrit Cole, Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy and Detroit’s Michael Fulmer.

Among NL starters, only Kershaw has allowed fewer base runners per nine innings (8.04) than Leake’s 8.94. Leake’s 0.99 WHIP *walks and hits per inning* is No. 3 on the list of NL starters behind Kershaw and Max Scherzer.

Hitters are batting .217 with a .254 OBP and .354 slugging percentage vs. Leake.

As we know, Leake isn’t a heat-based, blow-em-away fastball pitcher, but he limits walks and homers and gets a lot of ground balls. But Leake’s current strikeout rate of 17.5 percent would be the second-best of his career.

Leake’s Fielding Independent ERA won’t have as much oomph as the bazooka-armed pitchers that pile up the strikeouts, but he ranks ninth in the NL with a terrific 3.19 FIP. And he’s seventh among NL starters with 1.2 WAR.

Leake hasn’t given up more than three earned runs in any of his eight starts this season. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of the eight. He’s been scratched for one earned run (or none) in four of the eight.

Sure, there will be some regression.

Leake can’t possibly do this all season.

And he won’t.

The batting average against Leake in balls in play is very much on the low side at .247, or around 53 points below the league average. Last season Leake found himself on the other side of luck, with opponents putting up a .321 batting average on balls in play … 21 percent higher than the league average.

But I feel compelled to add something to that: the line-drive rate against Leake (19.8%) would be the lowest since his 2010 season. His soft-contact rate (18.3%) would be the lowest against him since 2011. And the overall contact rate against Leake, 82.8, would be his lowest in a season since ’11. So this isn’t just a smoke-and-mirrors thing. Leake has sharpened his sinker and cultivated an effective cutter that’s become a nice asset in his toolbox.

If Leake keeps this up — even in with the inevitable regression — he’ll be on his way to a very good season.

There’s only one real problem that I can see:

The Cardinals are absolutely failing to maximize the quality of Leake’s performance.

The team has a 4-4 record in Leake’s eight starts this season, and it’s a regrettable waste.

It happened again Wednesday night when Leake gave up a two-run homer, which is pretty much all that Boston could do in seven innings of swings against him. Leake turned over a 4-2 lead to the bullpen, and to the Cardinals’ hitters. The Cardinals couldn’t secure the final six outs necessary to put a “Win” by Leake’s name, and the home team went down 5-4 in 13 innings in one of the worst losses of the season.

Leake has a 4-2 record.

A lack of run support is keeping the victory total down.

The Cardinals’ run-support average of 3.71 runs per Leake start puts him at No. 100 on a list of 131 qualifying MLB starters this season. And that run-support average has Leake at No. 52 among 63 NL starters.

Leake has been starved for runs. He’s been unlucky in that regard, especially compared to rotation mates Lance Lynn, Adam Wainwright and Michael Wacha. They rank 21st, 28th and 40th in the majors respectively in run-support average so far. And 11th, 16th and 22nd respectively in the NL.

Here’s the RSA average for each starter:

Lynn, 6.35

Wainwright, 5.95

Wacha, 5.40

Carlos Martinez, 3.88 *which ranks 96th in the majors, 49th in the NL.

Leake, 3.71

With this highly avoidable defeat the Cardinals are now 11-11 at Busch Stadium this season. Since the start of the 2016 campaign the Cards’ home winning percentage of .476 ranks 23rd among the 30 MLB teams. In the NL only San Diego, Philadelphia, Miami and Atlanta have been worse at home than St. Louis over the last two seasons.

Ridiculous. And inexcusable. This partially explains why the Cardinals are a weak 7-13 this season against opponents that have a winning record. The 2016 Cards went 24-35 against winning teams.

It doesn’t make sense.

Or maybe it does.

The Cardinals should have won both games from the Red Sox but went 0-2.

The Cards did not score a run later than the third inning in the two games…. and were blanked over the last 11 innings on Wednesday.

And in 22 innings of baseball, the Cardinals scored in only three of the 22 innings.

Against the Boston bullpen, the Cards’ hitters didn’t score a run in 10 innings over two nights, going 4 for 33 with three walks. In Wednesday’s 13-inning loss, Cards hitters didn’t put a scratch on Red Sox relievers in seven innings of swings, managing only three hits in 23 ABs with two walks.

In the two-game set vs. Boston the Cards committed five errors, made other unofficial errors, were charged with three unearned runs, lost multiple runners on the bases, and dropped both games despite being tied going into the eighth inning the first night and taking a 4-2 lead into the eight inning in game two.

The hope for the Cardinals: stop beating themselves as often as they do.

The Cardinals have 24 quality starts, third most in MLB … but they’ve lost seven of those 24, including four defeats in quality starts thrown by Leake.

The starting pitching continues to give this team an opportunity to win many games, ranking second in the majors and first in the NL with a rotation ERA of 3.38.

It would be a shame to continue to waste so much good starting pitching.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

