The Cardinals’ Decision to Trade Matt Adams Makes Some Sense, But I Raise A Mild Objection

By Bernie Miklasz May 22, 2017 6:21 am

Matt Adams wasn’t going to get get many swings for the Cardinals this season. And he didn’t figure to get many starts in future seasons, not with Matt Carpenter stationed at first base and doing his combination high OBP and power-blaster thing.

His memorable postseason homer off Clayton Kershaw aside, the LH-batting Adams is weak against lefthanded pitching, posting a career .589 OPS and a 59 wRC+ that’s 41 percent below league average.

Adams can play first. Nothing else. The DH remains banned in the National League except for the interleague games in the American League ballparks.

Adams had only 14 plate appearances for the Cardinals in May.

For the most part it made sense to trade a one-dimensional platoon bat to Atlanta to trim payroll, ease roster congestion and give the bench a more flexible setup. And the Cardinals received an intriguing 19-year-old prospect, Juan Yepez, in the transaction. Yepez — signed out of Venezuela by the Braves for $1 million — is said to have good gap power. If you want to find out more about Yepez, then click this scouting report.

By moving Adams the Cardinals also have a chance to give RH bats Jhonny Peralta or Jedd Gyorko starts at first base when Carpenter has a rest day. Another RH bat, Jose Martinez, is also an option when he returns from the DL.

The other potential plus: with Adams gone, the Cardinals can at some point cycle in some of their younger players. Maybe it’s Triple A Memphis infielder Paul DeJong (bats right), first baseman Luke Voit (bats right), outfielder Harrison Bader (bats right), veteran outfielder Todd Cunningham (switch hitter) or the precocious outfielder Mags Sierra.

But at least one aspect of this deal gives me pause.

During his time in St. Louis, Adams never received the appropriate recognition — let alone the warranted amount of praise — for his excellent work as a pinch-hitter.

As I have written multiple times, Adams was one of the best pinch hitters in Cardinals’ franchise history. In his work as a PH since 2013, Adams batted .328 with a .350 onbase percentage and .560 slugging percentage. He also smoked 7 homers and knocked in 29 RBIs.

Among MLB pinch hitters with a minimum 100 plate appearances since 2013, Adams ranks No. 1 in batting average, slugging and OPS (.910) and is second in homers and extra-base hits.

The Cardinals have been a forceful pinch-hitting team. Since the start of the 2016 season STL pinch hitters are batting .347 with a .408 OBP, .603 slug, 18 homers and 58 RBIs.

Adams was a prime contributor to that pile of impressive PH numbers, having the most pinch-hitting plate appearances (59) on the team over the last two seasons and batting .321 with a .571 slug, five doubles, three homers and 16 RBIs over that time.

“That’s one of the trade offs of this, but we were just a little bit hamstrung on flexibility,” Cardinals GM John Mozeliak told reporters on Friday.  “I don’t think Matt wanted to already be pigeon-holed into a pinch-hitting role. Yes, we had some early (pinch-hitting) successes, but how sustainable is that?”

Is it a luxury to save a roster spot for a fearsome, consistently impactful pinch hitter?

That’s debatable. But let me put it this way: I wouldn’t have complained about keeping a guy who excels at a role that isn’t the easiest to execute.

I don’t think moving Adams for a decent prospect just to move him is some no-brainer call. I don’t think moving Adams — in part — because you want to carry an extra reliever is the right motivation.

Besides … with first baseman Freddie Freeman injured and out for the next two-plus months, the Braves were obviously anxious to acquire Adams.

Given the circumstances — Atlanta’s desperation — I guess I expected more of a return for Adams.

And as part of the exchange, the Cardinals agreed to eat a portion of Adams’ $2.8 million salary.

Really? That was awfully generous of them.

Again, maybe this is just part of an industry trend. It’s nice to have a dangerous and damned good pinch hitter … but evidently it’s a low-priority consideration.

And I don’t think I’d agree with that.

Baseball is deep into the age of specialization. A parade of big arms coming out of the bullpen, throwing 99 mph gas. Lefty-righty matchups. A manager making a move — with the opposing manager countering the maneuver. In this context, an exceptional pinch hitter does have value. And maybe even extra value.

I’m also a realist. I’ve pointed out the real-time and potential advantages of dealing Adams. And roster churn is inevitable.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

More: Braves get 1B Matt Adams from Cards as fill-in for Freeman

  • Tom Dickerson

    We gave up one of the best LH pinch hitters in the game, for a prospect. Atlanta was desperate and we gave up a bonafide major leaguer for a prospect. We couldn’t get an upgrade for Broxton from them?

    • Big T

      Really hard to understand the desperation on Mo’s part here. Looks like he bought a power-ball ticket in hopes of improving the “system” later on for MA.

  • silencedogoodreturns

    no issue in dealing him for the reasons you cited. I just don’t know why they gave a proven MLBer away for almost nothing, AND they are giving money to ATL.

  • Blake Rosser

    My only complaint is that they didn’t trade him in the offseason when his value probably would have been higher (because he wouldn’t yet have been shown to be obviously superfluous to our roster).

  • Tom Ryan

    Voit bats righty, BM!

  • Alex

    Bernie, you are forgetting the most important reason to deal Adams….its because the GM has to work around his manager and deal away replacement level “Mike’s guy” players, because Matheny insists on playing them no matter what. He’ll play them if they are batting a buck o’ five, hell play them by shoehorning them in the outfield. Its my number 1 reason for arguing its time to move on from Matheny. Why is Broxton still getting put out there in high leverage situations? Mo will have to DFA him to keep Matheny from using him. Its craziness.

    • James Berry

      Your reasoning is flawed where Adams is concerned. Matheny looked for reasons not to play him and when Goldenboy moved to 1st, Matheny had his best reason of all not to play him. Yeah, he put him in LF a few times, but that was because Matheny, once again, believed he’s the smartest man in the room.

      If Mo was seriously about taking those “Mike’s guys” away, Peralta and Broxton would be elsewhere.

    • geoff

      Alex, if your reasoning were correct, Adams would have been at first base where he is far superior to Carpenter.

  • geoff

    How about this answer? They just didn’t want Adams on their roster any more at all. He was by far and away the best pinch hitter on the roster, and he was by far and away the best defensive first baseman on the roster. I am happy that he gets a chance to play in Atlanta. If history holds true, the Atlanta Gm will turn him when Freeman comes back to some team and get what Mo probably could have gotten had he not been hell-bent to dump the guy. Another head scratcher by Mo, which we can couple with the bullpen construction and utilization by MM which is , once again, suspect at best. They have already sent down their best center fielder in favor of Peralta and the hope that Grichuk will produce more than once every seven or so days. The Cardinals look confused as to their identity in the field and at the plate. Right now, they are not much fun to watch.

  • Big T

    This team was not deep enough to hold onto one player to get what MA provided which is a great pinch hitter (L) and a defensive upgrade for the eighth and ninth inning. Wish him the best and will always remember him circling the bases after blasting Kershaw in the playoffs. Good luck MA, God’s speed.

  • I have no problem with the trade, for the reason that he played ONE position and he was good pinch hitting only against righties. I don’t think an MLB team that aspires to anything above mediocrity can afford that luxury in a bench player (well, except for catcher, where the defense is paramount). If you’re going to have Adams on your roster you need to platoon him against righties rather than have him basically doing nothing but pinch hitting off the bench. You need versatility on your bench. I mean, they don’t have to be Ben Zobrist, but you want a bench player who can play at least TWO positions, and I would take a player who could hit better against lefties, even if he doesn’t hit righties as well as Adams. I don’t think giving up “one of the best LH pinch hitters in the game” is giving up very much at all. These are exactly the kind of decisions a GM needs to make, and people are on here saying MO gave away the farm again. Really? We need to make room for a call-up. Also we need to make room for an additional call-up by cutting Broxton, whose ship has sailed.




Bernie Miklasz

