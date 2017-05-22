The Cardinals’ Decision to Trade Matt Adams Makes Some Sense, But I Raise A Mild Objection

Matt Adams wasn’t going to get get many swings for the Cardinals this season. And he didn’t figure to get many starts in future seasons, not with Matt Carpenter stationed at first base and doing his combination high OBP and power-blaster thing.

His memorable postseason homer off Clayton Kershaw aside, the LH-batting Adams is weak against lefthanded pitching, posting a career .589 OPS and a 59 wRC+ that’s 41 percent below league average.

Adams can play first. Nothing else. The DH remains banned in the National League except for the interleague games in the American League ballparks.

Adams had only 14 plate appearances for the Cardinals in May.

For the most part it made sense to trade a one-dimensional platoon bat to Atlanta to trim payroll, ease roster congestion and give the bench a more flexible setup. And the Cardinals received an intriguing 19-year-old prospect, Juan Yepez, in the transaction. Yepez — signed out of Venezuela by the Braves for $1 million — is said to have good gap power. If you want to find out more about Yepez, then click this scouting report.

By moving Adams the Cardinals also have a chance to give RH bats Jhonny Peralta or Jedd Gyorko starts at first base when Carpenter has a rest day. Another RH bat, Jose Martinez, is also an option when he returns from the DL.

The other potential plus: with Adams gone, the Cardinals can at some point cycle in some of their younger players. Maybe it’s Triple A Memphis infielder Paul DeJong (bats right), first baseman Luke Voit (bats right), outfielder Harrison Bader (bats right), veteran outfielder Todd Cunningham (switch hitter) or the precocious outfielder Mags Sierra.

But at least one aspect of this deal gives me pause.

During his time in St. Louis, Adams never received the appropriate recognition — let alone the warranted amount of praise — for his excellent work as a pinch-hitter.

As I have written multiple times, Adams was one of the best pinch hitters in Cardinals’ franchise history. In his work as a PH since 2013, Adams batted .328 with a .350 onbase percentage and .560 slugging percentage. He also smoked 7 homers and knocked in 29 RBIs.

Among MLB pinch hitters with a minimum 100 plate appearances since 2013, Adams ranks No. 1 in batting average, slugging and OPS (.910) and is second in homers and extra-base hits.

The Cardinals have been a forceful pinch-hitting team. Since the start of the 2016 season STL pinch hitters are batting .347 with a .408 OBP, .603 slug, 18 homers and 58 RBIs.

Adams was a prime contributor to that pile of impressive PH numbers, having the most pinch-hitting plate appearances (59) on the team over the last two seasons and batting .321 with a .571 slug, five doubles, three homers and 16 RBIs over that time.

“That’s one of the trade offs of this, but we were just a little bit hamstrung on flexibility,” Cardinals GM John Mozeliak told reporters on Friday. “I don’t think Matt wanted to already be pigeon-holed into a pinch-hitting role. Yes, we had some early (pinch-hitting) successes, but how sustainable is that?”

Is it a luxury to save a roster spot for a fearsome, consistently impactful pinch hitter?

That’s debatable. But let me put it this way: I wouldn’t have complained about keeping a guy who excels at a role that isn’t the easiest to execute.

I don’t think moving Adams for a decent prospect just to move him is some no-brainer call. I don’t think moving Adams — in part — because you want to carry an extra reliever is the right motivation.

Besides … with first baseman Freddie Freeman injured and out for the next two-plus months, the Braves were obviously anxious to acquire Adams.

Given the circumstances — Atlanta’s desperation — I guess I expected more of a return for Adams.

And as part of the exchange, the Cardinals agreed to eat a portion of Adams’ $2.8 million salary.

Really? That was awfully generous of them.

Again, maybe this is just part of an industry trend. It’s nice to have a dangerous and damned good pinch hitter … but evidently it’s a low-priority consideration.

And I don’t think I’d agree with that.

Baseball is deep into the age of specialization. A parade of big arms coming out of the bullpen, throwing 99 mph gas. Lefty-righty matchups. A manager making a move — with the opposing manager countering the maneuver. In this context, an exceptional pinch hitter does have value. And maybe even extra value.

I’m also a realist. I’ve pointed out the real-time and potential advantages of dealing Adams. And roster churn is inevitable.

