The 2017 Cardinals, Unplugged: Where Did The Home Runs Go?

The Cardinals’ offense is snoring, which seems appropriate given the late-night, 13-inning, low-scoring ballgame with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Setting up against Clayton Kershaw and four Dodgers relievers, the Cardinals creaked out one run and four hits in 42 at-bats. There were no walks. They struck out 14 times. They flubbed a marvelous start by Lance Lynn.

After an 18-6 record over a 24-game stretch of bette baseball that elevated the Cardinals to the top spot in the NL Central, the team has lost six of their last nine. They have gone 3-6 despite receiving the gift of nine consecutive quality starts from their rotation, 3-6 despite an overall 2.88 ERA over the last nine, and 3-6 to betray a starting-pitching ERA of 1.60 during those annoying nine.

To boil it down some more: the Cardinals are 1-5 in their last six games in betrayal of a 2.62 overall ERA and a 1.28 rotation ERA.

How the hell do you go 1-5 when your starting pitchers give up six earned runs in 42.1 innings?

How can you have the best starting pitching in baseball (3.06 ERA) and be stuck with a mediocre 22-20 record?

For as much as we wail about the Cards’ defense and base running — justifiably so — their offense is increasingly culpable.

In Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat, the Cardinals scored only because Kershaw donated a ninth-inning wild pitch that his catcher could not fetch, giving Randal Grichuk an opening to sprint home from second base.

After being numbed by Dodgers’ pitching, the Cardinals drooped to 20th in the MLB rankings in runs per game, 4.45. They are 14th in OPS, which isn’t bad … but it’s also a middle-pack number.

We’re aware of their problems and have discussed them frequently.

The list includes:

— Low onbase percentages from the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the lineup. They rank 26th in leadoff OBP (.302). They are dead last with an absolutely pitiful .230 OBP in the No. 2 spot. Their OPS in the second spot, .550, is embarrassing.

— A below-average performance in hitting with runners on base, and runners in scoring position.

— Scant production from the key 5th spot in the lineup, the slot usually occupied by Yadier Molina. For the record, the Cards are last in the majors in homers (2) and RBIs (13) from the No. 5 hole.

— The Cards’ 6-10 record in one-run games is no fluke. Not when your offense lags at No. 24 in OBP, No. 22 in slugging, and 23rd in OPS in “late and close” situations.

— Four lineup regulars are below league-average level in weighted runs created plus: Dexter Fowler, Grichuk, Aledmyz Diaz and Yadier Molina. And that’s five names if you include Jhonny Peralta who started Tuesday’s game.

Finally …

Where have the home runs gone?

Last season, and I think you remember this, the Cardinals bashed 225 homers, the most in the NL and second in the majors. Their average of 1.39 homers per game was the highest by a Cards team since 2001.

Through 42 games of the new season, the Cardinals are on pace to hit 165 homers.

That’s a big drop.

After having the second-highest homer rate in MLB last season the 2017 Cardinals rank 27th with their average of 1.02 homers per game.

The 2016 Cardinals homered every 24.6 at-bats. The ’17 team: a homer every 34 at bats.

The current slugging percentage is .413, or 17th in MLB, compared to last year’s .442 slug which ranked fourth overall.

This power drop is even more substantial when measured against MLB’s booming home-run trend.

Through Tuesday the 30 MLB teams were averaging 1.22 homers per game.

If that pace holds, as it should, then 2017 would generate the most home runs in a single season in MLB history.

So with baseball’s home-run rate up 5.17 percent this season, the Cardinals’ HR rate is down 26.5 percent.

Last year I heard complaints about strikeouts. In swinging for the fences, the Cardinals whiffed too much. Not really.

Last year the Cardinals struck out 23.4 percent of the time, or two percent worse than league average.

This season the Cards’ strikeout rate is 22 percent, one percent worse than league average.

Or, to put it another way: the Cardinals have reduced their K rate by 1.4 percent, but their HR power has plummeted by 26.5 percent so far.

Not a good tradeoff.

The Cardinals’ home-run decline is happening for two prime reasons:

1) Players that are no longer part of the 2017 team accounted for 77 of the Cards’ 225 homers in ’16. That would be Matt Holliday, Brandon Moss, Matt Adams and Jeremy Hazelbaker.

2) Players that powered up last season aren’t at the same level so far. The home-run ratios for several regulars — Diaz, Grichuk, Stephen Piscotty and Jedd Gyorko — are down from 2016.

In Gyorko’s defense, he’s not that far off from last season’s pace. But the others aren’t even close to last season’s rate. Grichuk, who homered every 18.5 at-bats last season, is launching one every 38 at-bats this year. Piscotty homered every 26.5 at-bats last season; this year it’s every 45 ABs. And Diaz, homering every 34 at-bats this season, did it every 23.7 ABs a year ago.

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak wanted to transition the Cardinals into a more athletic team with enhanced defensive range and more speed on the bases. I understood the thinking and had no problem with the decision to move on from Moss and Holliday, but the Cardinals lost some power in the process. (Update: Moss has eight homers but is struggling overall in Kansas City. And while our old friend Holliday is off to a terrific start with the NY Yankees, and slugging .504, he’s almost exclusively a DH.

Last season’s offense was at times maligned for being a one-dimensional attack. Power ball. But this season’s offense really isn’t diversified; it’s not as if the Cardinals are adept at manufacturing a bunch of runs without men hitting fair balls ball over the outfield wall.

The 2016 Cardinals may have been on the one-dimensional side, netting 44.9 percent of their runs via homers. But that was an awfully powerful dimension to have, one that could compensate for weaknesses — most of all shaky starting pitching in ’16.

That starting pitching is substantially better in 2017.

But the power, at least so far, is unplugged.

It would be interesting to see how many wins the Cardinals’ 2017 rotation would be cranking out these days if the enjoyed the benefit of last season’s prodigious home-run power.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie