Wait a Minute: Wasn’t the Cardinals’ Outfield Supposed to Be Better in 2017?

During the Cardinals’ 6-1 victory at Dodger Stadium late Wednesday night, starting outfielders Randal Grichuk, Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty collectively went 0 for 12 with three walks and six strikeouts.

It didn’t matter, thanks to Mike Leake.

Leake had Dodger hitters twisting with his six-pitch variety assortment over eight innings of one-run, four-hit work. Leake’s ninth consecutive quality start trimmed his ERA to an NL-best 1.91. He’s tied with the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and Boston’s Chris Sale for the most quality starts in the majors this season. Leake is off to a phenomenal start in 2017.

The same cannot be said of the Cardinals’ outfield.

Individually, and as a group.

Through the team’s first 43 games, the Cards’ outfield ranks 23rd in batting average (.239), 19th in onbase percentage (.324), 24th in slugging (.399), 22nd in OPS (.723), 16th in homers (21), 19th in RBIs (62), 21st in weighted runs created plus (96, four percent below league average) and 24th in Wins Above Replacement (0.8.)

The offseason rearranging of the outfield alignment hasn’t upgraded the defense. Not yet, anyway. STL outfielders are a minus 12 overall in Defensive Runs Saved. Last year, their outfielders finished with minus 3 overall in DRS . So to this point of the season, the team’s outfield defense has actually gotten worse compared to 2016.

Remember how we talked about how the addition of Fowler in center field would relocate Grichuk to left field and give the Cardinals more athleticism and range to get to balls across the outfield?

Hey, I absolutely believed that would happen.

Well, here’s how it’s working out so far: Grichuk is a minus 2 in DRS, which puts him 25th among MLB left fielders. And Fowler — slightly above average in CF for the Cubs last season — ranks a poor 31st among MLB center fielders with minus 6 Defensive Runs Saved. Piscotty is doing OK in right, with a +1 DRS that puts him 15th in the position ranking. Overall, the outfield defense is a weak area that should be a strong area.

Let’s take a look at each starter …

Dexter Fowler: Raise the OBP

Look, I believe he’ll be fine. The talent and track record are there. It isn’t always easy to move to a new team and town after signing a big contract that raises expectations. And after revving offensively following a slow start, Fowler’s flow was disrupted by a shoulder injury.

I don’t know what the problem is defensively. I wonder about the positioning, which was an issue before the Cubs smartly instructed Fowler to play a little deeper in 2016. He successfully tracked more balls, and became a “plus” defender last year.

Fowler’s offensive numbers will come up. Everyone is sweating over his .206 batting average, but the much larger concern is his onbase percentage: .305 overall, and only .300 when hitting leadoff. And that won’t get it done; Fowler must raise that OBP. Last season Fowler had the majors’ best leadoff OBP at .393. At least, I think it’s reasonable to expect Fowler to get to the vicinity of his career leadoff OBP of .364.

Though Fowler hasn’t done much over his last few games, he’s still progressing overall. Since April 17 Fowler has a .345 OBP, a .545 slug, .900 OPS, has scored 16 runs, knocked in 18, and has 13 extra-base hits including six homers. That said, Fowler’s 89 wRC+ for the season puts him 11 percent under the league average.

We’ll also see a spike in Fowler’s batting average when his luck invariably improves; his .232 batting average on balls in play is 68 percent below the league average. And that .232 BA ranks 160th among the 180 qualifying hitters. That’s an outlier. That number will jump up.

Randal Grichuk: Will he ever become a consistent player?

He’s having a disappointing season, and that’s being polite. His average is .232. His OBP is only .290. His OPS is .983. But one thing Grichuk has in abundance is power, right? Well, yes. But we’re not seeing much this year because Grichuk has only four homers and a weak .394 slugging percentage. He’s homering every 38.7 at-bats. Coming into this season, Grichuk had homered every 20 at-bats.

Grichuk’s slugging percentage is on a downward trend, with a high point of .548 in 2015 … then .480 last season … and now .394 to this stage of ’17. Grichuk has cut down on the strikeouts a little, but his K rate is still nearly 30 percent. His walk rate is up a tick or two this season, but not enough to make a difference on his onbase percentage.

That’s why Grichuk’s combined-slugging (OPS) continues to deteriorate. Power down, OBP down, OPS down.

Grichuk’s OPS was .877 in 2014, but dipped to .769 last year and is .683 this year.

Grichuk’s weighted runs created plus has followed a similar pattern : 37 percent above league average offensively in 2015, two percent above average last season, and 21 percent below average this year.

Given Grichuk’s pattern — the arrow is pointing down, not up — at what point do we conclude that nothing will change dramatically? He’ll get hot, he’ll turn cold. He’ll power up, then power down. He’ll strike out an elevated rate, and walk at a substandard rate.

Or maybe…

What we see … is what he is.

And with promising young outfield talent tracking toward Busch Stadium, when do the Cardinals plug in another option?

Unless Grichuk gets something positive going, and can sustain it for more than a week or two, this organization will have to look at adjusting its hopes and expectations. Including the postseason, Grichuk has 1,157 big-league plate appearances. He’s nearly 26 years old. He isn’t a newbie. It’s past time for him to establish big-league traction.

Stephen Piscotty: Something doesn’t add up …

When Piscotty, now 26, graduated to the majors in late July 2015, he had no problem proving he could thrive against big-league pitching. His half-season produced a a .359 OBP, .494 slug and .853 OPS. Almost from day one, Piscotty repeatedly struck for key hits with runners in scoring position. He was a true asset.

Piscotty followed up in 2016 with a strong start — and though he faded some in the second half, he finished with a solid .343 OBP, .457 slug and .800 OPS.

Maybe a little disappointing yes … especially Piscotty’s 50-point drop in slugging percentage from the first half (.480) to post All-Star break (.430.) But I don’t think anyone believed there was a problem. This was a smart, professional, mature, highly capable hitter. Cardinals’ management had so much confidence in Piscotty’s long-term viability he received a six-year, $33.5 million contract this spring.

While Piscotty continues to reach base at a healthy rate (.365 OBP) because of an outstanding 15 percent walk rate, the rest of his offensive game is balky. His slugging percentage (.351) is perplexingly low, as his his line-drive rate of 13.7 percent. His defense is fine. His base running continues to be a negative.

Piscotty is a serial tinkerer with his swing, and maybe that’s a factor in his offensive lull. A likely rise in his average on balls in play (.278) will help him going forward. And his plate discipline — even better this year — is a plus.

Where is the power?

According to the data at BaseballSavant his bat speed and exit velocity are down from his 2015 levels. I’ll spare you the numbers, but there has been a decline in Piscotty’s performance against four-seam fastballs and sinking fastballs.

Like Grichuk, Piscotty is below the replacement level so far; each have a minus 0.2 WAR. After putting up wRC+ figures of 133 as a rookie and 115 last year, Piscotty’s current mark is 99, just a tad under the 100 league average. Obviously, Piscotty can push that up, and have a good season. But I expected more, you expected more, and the Cardinals undoubtedly expected more. He isn’t a 30-homer guy. No one is demanding that he come a 30-homer bat. But where are the line drives, the gap-shooting doubles and the impressive numbers against fastballs?

I guess this is where I am supposed to say “it’s still early.”

Finally: Tommy Pham is on the bench again. No surprise …

Pham is a better player than Grichuk or Piscotty right now, and it isn’t close.

But just as I expected, as soon as Pham cooled off, the manager would seat him.

Pham’s big-league career OPS is (.805) is 25 points higher than Grichuk’s and is the same as Piscotty’s.

And in 61 plate appearances this season, Pham has an .899 OPS, which blows away anything being done by Grichuk or Piscotty.

Pham has as many extra-base hits (seven) in 61 plate appearances this season as Piscotty does in 115 plate PA.

Pham’s season .899 OPS easily tops that of Piscotty (.716) and Grichuk (.683.)

Pham’s season 132 wRC+ is 53 points better than Grichuk and 33 points above Piscotty.

Pham has 0.5 WAR, which is good for his relatively brief amount of playing time. And as I mentioned, Piscotty and Gricuk have performed below the replacement so far in 2017.

Ah, but Pham went 2 for 17 … and … benched again.

Can’t say I’m surprised by Pham’s exclusion from the lineup. It was predictable.

But I am surprised by the underwhelming overall body of work by the Cardinals’ outfield through the first quarter of the season.

