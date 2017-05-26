Bird Bytes: Cubs Back In First Place; Cardinals Back to Undermining Themselves

The Cardinals’ road trip is off to an uneasy start, with the erratic birds losing two of three in Los Angeles. And now it’s onto Colorado to confront a 31-18 Rockies team that has the best winning percentage in the NL.

How about some Bird Bytes?

1. Remember when the Cardinals won two of three from the Cubs at home? It was less than two weeks ago. And after an 8-0 rout of their rivals on Sunday, May 14 the Cardinals had won 18 of their last 24 games to move into first place in the NL Central. The Cubs, a surprising 18-19, were in fourth place, 3.5 games behind the Cardinals. Hopes perked. But the last couple of weeks haven’t been much fun. Since opening that lead over the Cubs, the Cardinals have lost six of eight. The Cubs returned to Wrigley Field and took seven of nine games during a home stand that brought in the Reds, Brewers and Giants. And as the Cardinals walk into Coors Field for a tough series, they’re now in third place, a game behind the first-place Cubs.

2. The Cubs seem to be recovering from their mediocre start. In their 7-2 stand at Wrigley they bashed 20 homers, slugged .564, and averaged 6.6 runs per game. Their starting pitching was solid, with a 3.27 ERA and five quality starts.

3. Long way to go, and all of that. But the challenge for the Cardinals isn’t chasing down the Cubs. The priority assignment for the Cardinals is to score more runs, play sound defense, quit giving away outs on the bases, and recondition a disappointing bullpen. As we all keep saying, over and over again, the starting pitchers can’t push this team to 90+ wins and playoff contention all by themselves.

4. And as we saw with Michael Wacha lasting only four innings (six earned runs) in Thursday’s 7-3 loss to the Dodgers, we can’t expect these starters to be baseball heroes every time out. They’re going to have bad starts. And that’s the scary thing … just thinking about the repercussions if this rotation should unravel. Not that I’m saying it will. But Wacha, Mike Leake, Carlos Martinez, Lance Lynn and Adam Wainwright have spoiled us early on. We can’t expect them to be the best in show all season long.

5. When Yadier Molina got thrown out at home when trying to score on a wild pitch in the first inning Thursday, he became the 40th Cardinal runner lost on the bases on an unforced error this season. That 40 count is three more than any other team. and six more than any NL team. The primary offenders: Matt Carpenter 7, Stephen Piscotty 5, Dexter Fowler 5, Aledmys Diaz 4, Molina 4, Kolten Wong 4, Randal Grichuk 3. But what do you expect when the manager keeps pushing the boys to be aggressive?

6. Why are the Rockies the most surprising team in the majors so far? Believe it or not, it’s pitching. Historically, Rockies pitchers have absorbed terrible and demoralizing beatings in the hitters’ amusement park known as Coors Field. And the Rockies may not be able to sustain this, but going into the STL series they rank 5th in the NL in starting-pitching ERA (4.14). Led by closer Greg Holland, who has 19 saves in 19 opportunities and an 0.96 ERA, the Rox bullpen is tied for first with the Indians in save percentage (87.5%)

7. The Rockies rotation is getting a huge boost from rookie starters. Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, German Marquez and Jeff Hoffman have combined to make 26 starts this season. Collectively they are 16-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 15 quality starts. The Rockies have a 19-8 record in games started by one of their rookie pitchers. And their success is a substantial factor for a rotation that’s missing a good starer in Chad Bettis, who is undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. Another starter, Jon Gray, is on the DL with a broken foot.

8. The key to the Rox newfound pitching success: an increased ground ball rate. That’s how it must be done for a staff that plays 81 games annually at Coors Field. Colorado’s starting pitchers are third in the majors and No. 2 in the NL with a 51.5 ground-ball rate. The rookie, Freeland, has the fourth-highest GB rate by a MLB starter this season, 63.5 percent. Tyler Chatwood isn’t too far back with a GB rate of 57%. The Rockies’ relievers have joined the ground game; they rank sixth in MLB with a grounder rate of 48.4.

9. Oh, yeah: And Bud Black is a helluva manager who knows pitching better than just about anybody sitting in a big-league dugout. Great hire by the Rockies.

10. Brett Cecil? I’m exasperated. I have no ideas on how to get him going. I’ve run out of things to say. Mike Matheny has to use him; you can’t just hold Cecil out until your team is up by nine runs, or down by 10. I don’t hate on Matheny for bringing Cecil into the game in the fifth inning Thursday. Probably wouldn’t have been my first choice, but this bullpen isn’t exactly loaded with a bunch of relievers that can dispose of high-leverage threats. Matheny doesn’t have a lot of good options right now. As you know, Cecil inherited two runners put on by Wacha. What happened was the latest episode of “What the Hell is Wrong With This Guy?” After two wild pitches and a single … both runs scored, giving LA a 6-3 lead. Cecil has allowed 47.8 percent of his inherited runners to score this season.

11. If Cecil’s 47.8 recent IRS percent holds, he would end up with the eighth-worst IRS percentage by a Cardinals reliever in franchise history.

12. I guess Tyler Lyons wasn’t available Thursday? I thought there was a chance we’d see Lyons instead of Cecil in the fifth inning … but no. Why, because Lyons threw 10 pitches the night before? Matheny, for whatever reason, seems to have some sort of mental block about using Lyons — even though the numbers make the case that he should be used more frequently than he is … especially when LH batters are in position to do some damage. I don’t get it. I give up on this.

13. Stephen Piscotty’s idea to bunt with runners on first and second with none out in the third inning was a ridiculous idea. I won’t bore you with years and years of data that affirms and reaffirms the foolishness of giving up an out when with men on 1st and 2nd and none out. Your percentage probability of scoring in that situation is higher with a normal, swing-away at-bat. Bunting lowers your percentage of scoring. The larger issue: what’s going on with Piscotty? A guy that had a career MLB batting average of .372 with runners in scoring position is reluctant to swing the bat with RISP. Piscotty is off to a dreadful start in 2017, batting .224 with a .337 slugging percentage. His walks and OBP are nice, but his park-adjusted runs created metric is eight percent below league average. When a team invests $33.5 million in a youngish core-nucleus outfielder, I don’t think management expects to see the player trying to drop a sac bunt instead of trying to drive in a run.

14. Speaking of batting average with runners in scoring position: Matt Carpenter, 4 for 24, .167 … Aledmys Diaz, 8 for 38, .211 … Molina, 6 for 27, .222 … I mention those three for a reason: Carpenter had a .312 average with RISP coming into the season, Diaz batted .337 with RISP last year, and through 2016 Molina had a .303 career average with RISP. It just shows, again, there’s a lot of randomness swirled in to batting performance with runners in scoring position. It isn’t genetic.

15. Tommy Pham had two hits and a walk in Thursday’s loss. But the Cardinals lost, so I’m guessing this was all Tommy’s fault. Back to the bench? Pardon my sarcasm.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

