The Cardinals’ Offense Is Dull And Dysfunctional

There’s no reason to finesse the words here, so let’s just state the obvious: The Cardinals’ offense stinks. I could use harsher words, but I see no need to fling profanity here. Maybe next time.

With Tuesday’s incredibly boring, hopelessly tedious 9-4 loss to the Dodgers the Cardinals slouched to 24-25 on the season. They’ve lost 10 of their last 13 games, with their hitters averaging only 3.3 runs. The offense is even skimpier over the last eight (2-6 record) with an output of 2.8 runs per game. And that includes going 9 for 51 (.176) with runners in scoring position.

For the season, the Cardinals rank 11th among the 15 NL teams in runs per game, 11th in slugging, 11th in OPS, 12th in homers per game, and 13th in batting average with runners in scoring position.

OK, so that’s going wrong … you know, other than just about everything?

Oddly enough, I have some thoughts.

And unlike the Dodgers and Cardinals on Tuesday night, I’ll try to make this quick:

1. The Onbase Percentage Blues: OBP is the oxygen of any offense. The Cardinals are wheezing these days, with a .295 team OBP during this hideous 3-10 stretch. And that OBP is .283 over the last eight games.

2. In a Related Note: So much For the Master Plan: The Cardinals would front-load the lineup with high OBP guys to set up No. 3 hitter Matt Carpenter (and the cleanup man du jour) with bountiful RBI opportunities. Well … last season Dexter Fowler had a .393 leadoff OBP for the Cubs. He’s starting to bring that OBP up in his first season with the Cardinals (it’s .314) but let’s cut to the chase: this team ranks 21st in the majors with a leadoff OBP of .307, and that ain’t good enough. It’s even uglier in the No. 2 hole. Last season Aledmys Diaz has a .369 OBP as the No. 2 hitter. This year, after his OBP in the No. 2 hole cratered to .292, Diaz was relocated to another spot. But the starvation continues; Cards’ No. 2 hitters have a horrendous .257 OBP this season — the worst in the majors. Carpenter’s RBI chances have been rather limited; his 46 plate appearances with runners in scoring position are down the list among all MLB hitters … at No. 100, to be exact.

3. The Younger Core, MIA …

As the Cardinals shifted into a new era, the post-Pujols era, the idea was to draft and cultivate young talent and develop a younger core that would carry the franchise into the next phase and beyond. That core consisted of Stephen Piscotty, Kolten Wong, Randal Grichuk, Matt Adams — and later, Aledmys Diaz. Let’s review: (a) Grichuk was demoted to Class A ball; (b) Adams was donated to Atlanta; (c) Piscotty has done next to nothing this season; (d) Diaz’ park-adjusted runs created is 17 percent below the league average and he’s flailing around at shortstop with minus 5 Defensive Runs Saved, which ranks 32nd at the position. Only Wong is on the plus side in park-adjusted runs created. And even that’s modest; he’s five percent above league average. Wong is slightly below average in Defensive Runs Saved at second base.

This is all kind of depressing, eh?

4. Not Enough Homers … But Too Many Solo Homers

The Cardinals rank 25th overall, and 12th in the NL, with an average of 1.05 homers per game. This is a dramatic drop from 2016, when they finished second overall and led the NL with 225 bombs. The problem in 2017 is twofold: in this explosive era, with home runs flying out at a record-setting rate (again) this season, the Cardinals are short on firepower. They’ve hit only 50 homers … and 32 have been solo shots. That’s right: 64 percent of the team’s homers landed with the bases empty. The Cardinals have hit a three-run homer only three times this season. Low home-run total…Low-impact homers. Not a good combination.

5. Situational Hitting, Worse Than You Think

The Cardinals rank 12th in the NL with a .232 average with runners in scoring position, and are 14th in the league with a .195 average in two-out RISP situations. To put that in perspective, that .232 mark with RISP would be the worst by a Cardinals team in a season in the 22 years that Bill DeWitt Jr. has owned the franchise. In fact, the .232 would be the poorest by a Cards team since the RISP stats were first tracked in 1974. Or to put this another way: the Cards are scuffling to get runners on base, but when they do a good job of setting up plentiful scoring opportunities, they’re ineffective at cashing in. But I don’t feel like talking about the bottom of the second inning and that huge missed opportunity by the Cardinals.

6. Lineup and Roster Construction

Mike Matheny has a tough assignment right now, because he doesn’t have attractive options for shaking up his lineup … not if you are looking at the position players on the 25-man roster … oh, wait … the Cardinals actually play with 22 or 23 players most of the time … because they are smarter than anyone else, and can win with a shorthanded team. (Sarcasm alert.) But seriously: why can’t this team go with a full deck of Cards? How do you go into a game (Tuesday’s) with two position players on the bench? It’s crazy. Part of this is Matheny’s fault, because he insists on having a security blanket that he doesn’t need: the eight-men bullpen which is an absolute waste of a roster spot that should be used on a position player for a more flexible bench. (Gee, I don’t know how the Cardinals could possibly survive the bullpen subtraction of Jonathan Broxton.)

And with all due respect to a great Cardinal, Yadier Molina shouldn’t be the No. 5 hitter in a lineup. Not with a .303 OBP, .391 slug and a .695 OPS that puts him 18th among 21 players that have at least 100 plate appearances in the No. 5 slot. … and when he returns from the DL, Kolten Wong should be reassigned to the No. 2 spot in this lineup. He has a .378 OBP. He’s performed well against RH pitchers and LH pitchers alike. He’s been one of their best overall hitters in 2017. Put him in a more meaningful spot.

Finally, as I’ve mentioned about 4,000 times, Matheny has to utilize his better players. I don’t know why he has this habit of sticking with inferior players for as long as he does. Recent example: using Randal Grichuk instead of Tommy Pham, which prompted an intervention by GM John Mozeliak.

7. Giving Away Too Many Outs

I’m as tired of citing this stat as you are in reading it … sigh … but the Cardinals have lost 41 runners on the bases through unforced errors this season, the highest (worst) total in the NL. Kind of hard to score if you get cut down and erased on that journey around the bases.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

