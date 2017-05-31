Open
Close
PLAY BY PLAY: Wing Tuesdays at B-Dubs are now Half Price Wing Tuesdays. That means any size order of traditional wings costs half as much, making Tuesdays twice as good. Buffalo Wild Wings. Wings. Beer. Sports. Valid at participating locations for a limited time.
LISTEN NOW
Kevin Wheeler

Bernie Miklasz

Previous Story Mediocre Cardinals Finally Begin To Make Changes, But Don’t Expect a Major Shake-Up

The Cardinals’ Offense Is Dull And Dysfunctional

By Bernie Miklasz May 31, 2017 10:24 am

There’s no reason to finesse the words here, so let’s just state the obvious: The Cardinals’ offense stinks. I could use harsher words, but I see no need to fling profanity here. Maybe next time.

With Tuesday’s incredibly boring, hopelessly tedious 9-4 loss to the Dodgers the Cardinals slouched to 24-25 on the season. They’ve lost 10 of their last 13 games, with their hitters averaging only 3.3 runs. The offense is even skimpier over the last eight (2-6 record) with an output of 2.8 runs per game. And that includes going 9 for 51 (.176) with runners in scoring position.

For the season, the Cardinals rank 11th among the 15 NL teams in runs per game, 11th in slugging, 11th in OPS, 12th in homers per game, and 13th in batting average with runners in scoring position.

OK, so that’s going wrong  … you know, other than just about everything?

Oddly enough, I have some thoughts.

And unlike the Dodgers and Cardinals on Tuesday night, I’ll try to make this quick:

1. The Onbase Percentage Blues: OBP is the oxygen of any offense. The Cardinals are wheezing these days, with a .295 team OBP during this hideous 3-10 stretch. And that OBP is .283 over the last eight games.

2. In a Related Note: So much For the Master Plan: The Cardinals would front-load the lineup with high OBP guys to set up No. 3 hitter Matt Carpenter (and the cleanup man du jour) with bountiful RBI opportunities. Well … last season Dexter Fowler had a .393 leadoff OBP for the Cubs. He’s starting to bring that OBP up in his first season with the Cardinals (it’s .314) but let’s cut to the chase: this team ranks 21st in the majors with a leadoff OBP of .307, and that ain’t good enough. It’s even uglier in the No. 2 hole. Last season Aledmys Diaz has a .369 OBP as the No. 2 hitter. This year, after his OBP in the No. 2 hole cratered to .292, Diaz was relocated to another spot. But the starvation continues; Cards’ No. 2 hitters have a horrendous .257 OBP this season — the worst in the majors. Carpenter’s RBI chances have been rather limited; his 46 plate appearances with runners in scoring position are down the list among all MLB hitters … at No. 100, to be exact.

3. The Younger Core, MIA … 

As the Cardinals shifted into a new era, the post-Pujols era, the idea was to draft and cultivate young talent and develop a younger core that would carry the franchise into the next phase and beyond. That core consisted of Stephen Piscotty, Kolten Wong, Randal Grichuk, Matt Adams — and later, Aledmys Diaz. Let’s review: (a) Grichuk was demoted to Class A ball; (b) Adams was donated to Atlanta; (c) Piscotty has done next to nothing this season; (d) Diaz’ park-adjusted runs created is 17 percent below the league average and he’s flailing around at shortstop with minus 5 Defensive Runs Saved, which ranks 32nd at the position. Only Wong is on the plus side in park-adjusted runs created. And even that’s modest; he’s five percent above league average. Wong is slightly below average in Defensive Runs Saved at second base.

This is all kind of depressing, eh?

4. Not Enough Homers … But Too Many Solo Homers 

The Cardinals rank 25th overall, and 12th in the NL, with an average of 1.05 homers per game. This is a dramatic drop from 2016, when they finished second overall and led the NL with 225 bombs. The problem in 2017 is twofold: in this explosive era, with home runs flying out at a record-setting rate (again) this season, the Cardinals are short on firepower. They’ve hit only 50 homers … and 32 have been solo shots. That’s right: 64 percent of the team’s homers landed with the bases empty. The Cardinals have hit a three-run homer only three times this season. Low home-run total…Low-impact homers.  Not a good combination.

5. Situational Hitting, Worse Than You Think 

The Cardinals rank 12th in the NL with a .232 average with runners in scoring position, and are 14th in the league with a .195 average in two-out RISP situations. To put that in perspective, that .232 mark with RISP would be the worst by a Cardinals team in a season in the 22 years that Bill DeWitt Jr. has owned the franchise. In fact, the .232 would be the poorest by a Cards team since the RISP stats were first tracked in 1974. Or to put this another way: the Cards are scuffling to get runners on base, but when they do a good job of setting up plentiful scoring opportunities, they’re ineffective at cashing in. But I don’t feel like talking about the bottom of the second inning and that huge missed opportunity by the Cardinals.

6. Lineup and Roster Construction 

Mike Matheny has a tough assignment right now, because he doesn’t have attractive options for shaking up his lineup … not if you are looking at the position players on the 25-man roster … oh, wait … the Cardinals actually play with 22 or 23 players most of the time … because they are smarter than anyone else, and can win with a shorthanded team. (Sarcasm alert.) But seriously: why can’t this team go with a full deck of Cards? How do you go into a game (Tuesday’s) with two position players on the bench? It’s crazy. Part of this is Matheny’s fault, because he insists on having a security blanket that he doesn’t need: the eight-men bullpen which is an absolute waste of a roster spot that should be used on a position player for a more flexible bench. (Gee, I don’t know how the Cardinals could possibly survive the bullpen subtraction of Jonathan Broxton.)

And with all due respect to a great Cardinal, Yadier Molina shouldn’t be the No. 5 hitter in a lineup. Not with a .303 OBP, .391 slug and a .695 OPS that puts him 18th among 21 players that have at least 100 plate appearances in the No. 5 slot. … and when he returns from the DL, Kolten Wong should be reassigned to the No. 2 spot in this lineup. He has a .378 OBP. He’s performed well against RH pitchers and LH pitchers alike. He’s been one of their best overall hitters in 2017. Put him in a more meaningful spot.

Finally, as I’ve mentioned about 4,000 times, Matheny has to utilize his better players. I don’t know why he has this habit of sticking with inferior players for as long as he does. Recent example: using Randal Grichuk instead of Tommy Pham, which prompted an intervention by GM John Mozeliak.

7. Giving Away Too Many Outs 

I’m as tired of citing this stat as you are in reading it … sigh … but the Cardinals have lost 41 runners on the bases through unforced errors this season, the highest (worst) total in the NL. Kind of hard to score if you get cut down and erased on that journey around the bases.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

More: Karraker – Cardinals Need a Star; Aren’t Built to Win in 2017

Topics:
Dexter Fowler John Mozeliak Major League Baseball Matt Carpenter Mike Matheny mlb Randal Grichuk St. Louis Cardinals Stephen Piscotty Tommy Pham Yadier Molina
  • Griner Automotive

    I wore out my keyboard defending Tony LaRussa against the boneheads on Cards Talk who wanted him fired after every loss, (using such gems as “LaLoser”). And I’ve always been of the opinion that “fire the manager!” is an easy and weak reflex to any downturn in a teams’ fortunes.

    And I was willing to give Mike the benefit of the doubt for a long time, as well. That time has passed. I’ve seen enough. I seriously don’t think he’s up to the job. Not that his dismissal would magically turn things around, (there’s disfunction far beyond his questionable moves)…but at this point the margin for error is too thin to weather his head-scratching decisions.

    Time to move on.

    • John M. Newhouse

      I have been in the Matheny is over his head camp for a while. See #mathenaging on Twitter. My question though is this: Who do you replace him with?
      The Blues fired a good young coach and brought in Hitchcock to wake the core of young talent up. Who do the Cardinals bring in? It can’t be some minor league or first time manager it has to be someone with cred that get get this team going.
      Besides his misuse of the pitching staff, bonehead double switches and jerking around of his lineups, he honestly appears to be regressing as a manager and not growing. He is also boring which is wha the Cardinals have also become.

      • James Berry

        Obviously the Cardinals don’t do much firing in terms of managers. The last manager fired was Joe Torre back in 1995. 22 long years ago, whereas most clubs have fired numerous managers in that span. There really isn’t anyone that you can point to and say he’s our man. No, Jose Oquendo is not an option now.

        So, if Matheny were fired today, in all likelihood, Mo would name Bell interim manager through the rest of the season. Bell has been nothing more than Matheny’s yes man since his arrival. So in essence, we’d still have Matheny as our manager.

        Owners and GMs don’t much care for being robbed of their staff during a season.

        The same old retreads that circulate for interviews aren’t very enticing either.

        Whether fans like it or not, probably the best course would be to wait until the season ends. Then better candidates/options could be had.

    • dhaab

      I wanted the franchise to give Oquendo the manager job when La Russa retired. He’s the one guy who is respected by every single player in that clubhouse. His absence from the dugout over the past few years is obviously one of the big reasons why this team is in a funk.

  • John M. Newhouse

    Thank you Bernie for your writing as always.
    I wouldn’t have a problem with a 23 man roster if Broxton wasn’t in the bullpen. Are the Cardinals waiting for his ERA to hit 8.00 before they DFA him, or Tommy John for Bowman before Matheny burns him out or for Cecil to go completely under water until they get him back on track? Plus Matheny has proven he doesn’t know how to manage a bullpen (good in 2013-15, not so good 2016-17) so giving him more pitchers to mismanage doesn’t make sense.
    Something is going on with Matt Carpenter. Position change, line up change and swing change. Does Mabry not see the dramatic switch from a level doubles swing to pure upper cut? Last night he struck out on an elevated fastball at his eyes with an upper cut.
    Perhaps putting Carpenter in the leadoff spot and Fowler 2nd with Piscotty 3rd and Gyorko cleanup will offer everyone an opportunity to reset.
    In Derrick Goold’s chat he indicated Matheny’s job was very safe. If this lethargic, fundamentally awful baseball continues how can that be?
    Last night even when they scored three in the first, Fowler almost cost them on the bases, they only got away with it because the Dodgers threw the ball all over the place.

    Dodgers commit three errors and win by five. Cardinals commit and error and lose by four.

  • Bart Sinnett

    Pretty sad state of affairs @ Busch right now….I can hardly watch anymore..

  • James Berry

    I feel like i’m in an old Twilight Zone episode where i wake up each day with the oncoming dread of the game starts anew.

    We are saddled with bad contracts and a lack of depth in both the rotation and pen. Our offense is offensive and our defense couldn’t hold off Luxembourg if it were a war. We have a flawed manager and coaching staff that doesn’t even have the right players to overcome their deficiencies.

    There is dead weight(approximately 510 lbs worth) in the forms of Peralta & Broxton.

    We’ve fired hitting coaches mid season before, give that a shot. By all accounts, Mabry & Mueller are good people, but messages can get stale. I see no possible way we’d hit worse in crucial spots.

    This team just seems far too comfortable with not winning.

  • Jody Wassmer

    The current status of Piscotty, Grichuk, Wong and Diaz is beyond discouraging. Combine the lack of impact players on this team with the dubious Matheny and you get what the Cards are right now. I predict Broxton will be released any day, but there won’t be major changes.




Bernie Miklasz

Previous Story Mediocre Cardinals Finally Begin To Make Changes, But Don’t Expect a Major Shake-Up