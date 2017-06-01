Here’s Why Stephen Piscotty Is So Important To the Cardinals’ Offensive Success

It was good to see Stephen Piscotty back in the Cardinals’ lineup for Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

It was very, very good to see him double and single and make a nice catch in the second inning. And to watch this, knowing that Piscotty was playing with a heavier heart …

Respect.

Admiration.

And most of all, prayers for his mother, Gretchen, who was diagnosed with ALS last week. Her health crisis was the reason for Piscotty’s emergency leave of absence. He missed five games, which means nothing. There’s absolutely no reason to say this — because no one with a soul would disagree — but of course Piscotty did the right thing by going home to be with his family. And the Cardinals, especially manager Mike Matheny, handled the situation with grace. Just as we’d expect.

Please forgive my awkward shift here … because his mother’s health is infinitely more important than Piscotty’s batting average and slugging percentage. And we have no idea, really, how long Piscotty has been stressing over this. There isn’t a stat for it. There’s no way to quantify emotional anguish. We don’t know how much any of this affected his performance.

But now that Piscotty has returned, and seeing him play such a fine game in his Wednesday restart, and thinking that he may have come back with a clearer head and a special inspiration to make his Mom smile …

Well, it just reminded us Piscotty’s importance to the Cardinals.

Again, I apologize if you think I’m crass for discussing baseball here. But as Piscotty said Wednesday, “It’s time to get back to work and get rolling.” He’s taking his job seriously.

So let us count the ways that Stephen Piscotty really matters:

1. Piscotty is a core player, essential to his team’s current and future success.

Cardinals’ management believes in his talent and character — so much that ownership invested a six-year, $33.5 million contract to extend the relationship through 2021, with an option for 2022. Piscotty’s play — good, average, or mediocre will impact the Cardinals for many years. In short: management can’t afford to be wrong in its positive assessment of Piscotty’s long-term value.

2. If Piscotty gets going, he can galvanize the STL lineup in a way that few teammates can.

Matheny is trying to ignite the offense by moving pieces around. In his latest change, Matheny had Matt Carpenter batting second, behind leadoff man Dexter Fowler. Carpenter had been the No. 3 hitter this season until going up a spot. And that’s fine; many of us believed it made more sense to bat Carpenter second, anyway. But all of that aside, this lineup really doesn’t have a No. 3 hitter.

OK, what are you looking for in a No. 3 hitter? My wish list would include these attributes: disciplined, smart, and a provider of consistently good at-bats. A hitter that has the patience to draw walks and keep the line moving. A hitter that produces solid power. A hit that can do a good job of taking advantage of run-producing opportunities with runners on base.

When Piscotty is sharp — or as he’d say, “rolling — he generally fits that description. After being being promoted to the majors on July 21 of the 2015 season, and playing through the end of 2016, Piscotty batted .282 with a .348 onbase percentage and .467 slugging percentage. That’s an .815 OPS. And his park-adjusted runs created over the two seasons was 20 percent above league average.

I’m not saying Piscotty is an ideal No. 3 hitter. He isn’t Albert Pujols circa 2001-2011. He isn’t Matt Holliday, circa 2010-2016. But Piscotty doesn’t have to be peak-form Pujols or Holliday. The truth is, right now he’s the best and most sensible option to bat third. This isn’t about comparing Piscotty to great No. 3 hitters from the past. It isn’t about measuring him against the best No. 3 hitters in the game right now. This is about answering a simple question: who would be the best fit to bat third for this specific Cardinals team? It’s Piscotty.

3. Piscotty can be a force (again) at driving in runs when opportunity arises.

In 2015-2016, Piscotty went 73 for 196 with runners in scoring position, producing a spectacular .372 batting average in money situations. And with a .482 OBP and .582 slug. Was it realistic for Piscotty to sustain such outrageous numbers? Of course not. Impossible. And performance with RISP is more random than many believe; there is no “clutch” gene. But some guys take better at-bats than others when given a chance to do some damage. A calm, confident Piscotty certainly took a lot of great at-bats during his RISP rampages. No person of sound mind expects him to hit .372 with runners in scoring position. But he can do a lot better than hit .250, his RISP batting average this season.

4. Piscotty can help cure the Cardinals’ problem against LH pitching.

And yes, it’s an issue. The Cardinals rank 26th in the majors in park-adjusted runs created against lefty pitchers; they’re 24 percent below the MLB average. Or put it this way: the Cardinals have a .755 OPS vs. RH pitchers (13th in MLB) and a .654 OPS vs. the lefts (26th.)

In his first two seasons Piscotty clobbered left-handed pitching for a .304 average, .394 OBP and .539 slug for a .933 OPS. But during his slow start in 2017, Piscotty is batting .167 with a .536 OPS vs. lefties. He’ll surely bring those numbers up, and the Cardinals will benefit.

5. Piscotty can jack up the team’s lagging onbase percentage.

Piscotty hasn’t hit for power so far this season, but even during his most extreme cold spells and struggles he kept drawing walks. He maintained his plate discipline. His walk rate over the first two months was at a career-best 14 percent. Because of that, Piscotty’s OBP is at a good level, .361. The Cardinals are not a home-run-hitting team in 2017. A healthy OBP is the base of their offense. Piscotty, who has a .349 career OBP, is a plus in this area.

Welcome back, Mr. Piscotty.

