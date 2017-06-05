Bird Bytes: Yes, I’m Concerned About Michael Wacha

How about some Bird Bytes on this fine Monday afternoon?

1. How should we view three consecutive poor starts by Michael Wacha?

Is this just a mini-slump, a blip, or the beginning of something ominous? I have to say, I’m concerned. Understand that it will always be like this for Wacha. It’s a hard to trust that damn scapula (re: his right shoulder blade) that won’t leave Wacha alone. The scapula has negatively effected Wacha’s past three seasons, so is it happening again?

In his last three starts, Wacha has survived for only 11.1 innings and has a 11.91 ERA and a ballooning walk rate of 15.2 percent. He’s also given up three homers, which averages out to 2.38 per nine innings.

In his first seven starts Wacha had a 2.74 ERA, a 7.1 percent walk rate, and gave up 0.84 homers per nine innings. He had a healthy 3.25 K-BB ratio. But In his last three starts Wacha’s K-BB ratio declined to 1.56. And after limiting opponents to a .687 OPS in his first seven starts, Wacha has been tagged for a biggie 1.090 OPS in his last three.

And Wacha has blown three-run leads in each of his last three starts.

The Good: Wacha has maintained sizzling velocity. The Bad: he’s also struggling to command his fastball and frequently leaves it up in the zone. And the walks … way too many. Is the lack of command an indication of the scapula messing with Wacha’s mechanics? Maybe.

Toying around with the very cool splits program at FanGraphs.com I noticed something interesting about Wacha’s last three starts. He’s did fine in his first time through the opponents’ lineup, and got thrashed during his second time through the lineup.

Take a look:

1st time through: .208 average … .296 OBP … .417 slug … .713 OPS … +26 percent on the K-BB ratio.

2nd time through: .455 average … .538 OBP … .667 slug … 1.205 OPS … minus 3.9% on the K-BB ratio.

1st time through: 1.42 ERA.

2nd time through: 18.69 ERA.

Is this nothing more than the static of randomness? A mere coincidence?

Or is there a scapula-related deterioration of mechanics that makes him significantly more vulnerable?

I don’t know. I really hope this is just a phase that all pitchers go through … and nothing more.

But yeah, I’m concerned. I will have concern over Wacha until there is a good reason not to be concerned.

2. In a related note: keep an eye on the rotation.

The Cardinals still lead the majors with a 3.35 starting-pitching ERA. (Applause.) And they are tied for third in MLB with 33 quality starts. (Applause.) But over the last 11 games the rotation has a 4.81 ERA with only four quality starts. And those four QS belong to Carlos Martinez (two) and Adam Wainwright (two.)

We’ve already talked about Wacha.

In his last five starts Lance Lynn has a 4.13 ERA, two quality starts, has averaged only 5.6 innings per start, and was smacked for seven homers in only 28.1 innings. And Mike Leake has allowed nine earned runs in 13.2 innings over his last two starts.

3. In an encouraging development, something positive about Brett Cecil

The lefty reliever hasn’t been charged with an earned run over his last eight appearances. In his last seven appearances Cecil has worked 6 scoreless innings, yielding two hits and a walk. And LH batters are 1 for 11 against him over that time. On the flip side, Cecil has only three strikeouts in those six innings. Now that Cecil seems to be recovering from a horrendous start to the season, it figures that RH Matt Bowman is on the slide, with a 15.43 ERA over his last five appearances.

4. It is true: the Cardinals offense starts fast, and slows to a crawl

During the team’s 5-13 stretch through Sunday night’s loss to the Cubs, the Cardinals had leads in seven of the 13 losses. The bullpen is part of the problem. Wacha and Lynn contributed to the blown-lead outbreak. But as you know, the Cardinals’ hitters aren’t consistent in finishing what they started. They pounce early, then tend to go quiet. Not always … but enough times to notice.

I was fooling around with numbers early today and came up with a few things that confirm our suspicions. These stats are for the entire season to date:

First four innings: 117 runs scored, 75 runs allowed.

From the fifth inning on, including extra innings: 106 runs scored, 152 runs surrendered.

That’s kinda crazy.

The Cardinals are a +42 in run differential for the first four innings, and a minus 46 from the fifth inning on.

Batting stats, first four innings: .266 avg. … .340 OBP … .421 slug … .761 OPS … 102 wRC+

Batting, from the fifth inning on: .245 avg. … .320 OBP … .397 slug … .718 OPS … 91 wRC+

The wRC+ figures presented mean that the Cardinals are two percent above league average offensively for the first four innings of a game, but nine percent below average from the fifth inning until the end of the game. (Including extra frames.)

5. The Cardinals have blown too many leads.

Whether it’s because of the offense, bullpen, lousy defense, haphazard base running or a combination of those factors, the Cardinals have coughed up too many leads en route to their 26-28 record.

Most Blown Leads, National League

1-Brewers, 19

2-Reds, 18

3-Phillies, 18

4-Cardinals, 17

I’m done typing now.

As always, thanks for reading …

–Bernie