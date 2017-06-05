The Cardinals Are 26-28, And There’s a Heaping Pile Of Blame To Spread Around

From 2012 through 2015, Mike Matheny’s first four seasons as manager, the Cardinals had the best regular-season winning percentage (.579) in MLB. They competed in the postseason all four seasons and won the NL pennant in 2013. Here in St. Louis, it seemed like the good times at Busch Stadium would never end. The Cardinals’ sustained success was something really special.

After getting humiliated by the Cubs in the 2015 NLDS, and missing the playoffs altogether in 2016, the Cardinals responded by spending $113 million in free-agent contracts for center fielder Dexter Fowler and lefty reliever Brett Cecil. Two older and slower outfielders, Matt Holliday and Brandon Moss, were thanked for their service and moved on.

The Cardinals would supposedly be faster, more athletic and improved.

It hasn’t clicked.

After getting swept by the Cubs in a three-game weekend set at Wrigley Field, the Cardinals shriveled to 26-28 on the season. After a temporary spree of surprisingly robust baseball that amounted to a tease, the Cards have lost 13 of their last 18 games.

And since the the start of 2016 , the franchise that was the best in the NL over a 16-season stretch (2000-2015) has moved down closer to the middle of the pack and is enduring a recession. The Cardinals’ 112-104 record over the last two seasons represents MLB’s 12th-best winning percentage (.519).

This doesn’t mean the STL organization is about to careen off course and into one of those 20-year losing ruts similar to the the way it went down in Pittsburgh and Kansas City before each market enjoyed a baseball revival. But when your thriving team wins more than anyone in the league (and is No. 2 overall to the NY Yankees) over a happy 16-year stretch — and is now straining to get above .500 — well, it’s a bit of an adjustment. Even though we knew the Cardinals couldn’t stay at or near the top forever. Even though we realize this team is transitioning its roster. Still, this is difficult to watch.

We’re spoiled, but that’s mutual. Fans are still streaming into Busch Stadium; home attendance will likely reach 3.4 million again this season. If the fans are “spoiled,” then so is team ownership.

Let’s get to the topic of the day: who is responsible for the Cardinals’ decline?

1. GM John Mozeliak and the front office. Much of the talent base is ordinary. The bullpen is an ongoing issue; Matheny didn’t trust any of his three LH relievers enough to bring one into Saturday’s game to take on Kyle Schwarber — or at least get Schwarber out of the game, with Cubs manager Joe Maddon almost certainly choosing to send a RH bat to pinch hit.

But in this piece I want to put the emphasis on the Cardinals’ position players.

Using Wins Above Replacement (WAR) as a quick measure — because it incorporates offense, defense and base running — please consider:

— As a group Cardinals position players rank 21st in baseball and 11th in the NL with 4.5 WAR.

— Breaking it down via positions in the National League, the Cardinals are tied for 12th in WAR at catcher (0.5 WAR) … They’re tied for 10th with 0.5 WAR at first base … They’re 8th with 0.8 WAR at second base … They’re 8th with a 1.5 WAR at third base … They are tied for 6th with 0.9 WAR at shortstop … and their outfield ranks 11th in the NL with total 1.2 WAR.

— As for individual players in the NL rankings: Yadier Molina is tied for 5th among NL catchers with 0.5 WAR … Matt Carpenter is 9th at 1B with 0.4 WAR … Kolten Wong is 14th among second basemen with 0.4 WAR (minimum 150 plate appearances) … Jedd Gyorko is tied for 6th at third base with 1.6 WAR … Aledmys Diaz is 7th at shortstop with 0.5 WAR … the recently demoted Randal Grichuk was 11th in left field with minus 0.4 WAR … Dexter Fowler is 6th in center field with 0.6 WAR … Stephen Piscotty doesn’t have enough at-bats to qualify, but if we lowered that a bit and looked at right fielders with a minimum of 130 plate appearances, he would rank 14th at the position with a 0.0 WAR. Tommy Pham doesn’t have enough at-bats to qualify, but it’s important to note that he has the most WAR (0.8) of any Cardinals outfielder. And he’s done that with a lot less playing time.

If we use WAR as a barometer, the Cardinals don’t have an elite position player.

They don’t have one starting player that rates among the top four at his position.

Yes, I think some of these players will get better … and here’s your requisite reminder that 108 games remain on the schedule. But as we pause to review the state of Cardinals baseball on this day, is there any wonder why the team ranks 25th in the majors and 12th in the NL with an average of 4.13 runs per game? Or why the Cards have lost more base runners (45) on unforced errors than any MLB team? Or why their defense is so woefully unreliable?

The answer should be obvious: you won’t be successful with so many middling position players logging most of playing time.

And Mozeliak is in charge of putting together this roster.

And as I wrote and talked about last week, the franchise put a lot of faith in a young core of position players that, so far, have been disappointing. Guys like Wong, Piscotty, Grichuk, the departed Matt Adams — and, perhaps to a lesser extent, Diaz.

Meanwhile, in New York: old friend Matt Holliday has 12 homers, 37 RBIs and a .525 slugging percentage for the Yankees. Hey, I didn’t criticize the team’s decision to decline Holliday’s contract option for 2017, so I don’t want to be a hypocrite here.

However, I’m not being paid to construct the Cardinals’ 25-man roster. The only opinion that counts or matters belongs to the men in charge of doing that. And Holliday is mostly a DH now.

But I think it’s fair to point out how well he’s doing.

The Cardinals do not have an elite, lineup-galvanizing bat.

Period.

2. Six years into the job, Mike Matheny still fails to make the best use of his personnel. And he hasn’t been able to clean up the Cards’ fundamentals. As I just finished explaining, Matheny is managing a flawed roster, so what do we expect? Well, we can expect a smarter, more fundamentally sound team that doesn’t constantly defeat itself with careless mistakes including the shenanigans on the base paths. And remember, this manager pushes his players to be aggressive on the bases, so a lot of this is on him.

Maybe these players aren’t good enough, but is there any excuse for two consecutive seasons of messy baseball?

And I’ve talked about Matheny’s lineup-choice peculiarities so many times, I’m tired of typing it up.

For now, I’ll leave it at this: since May 5, when he was summoned from Triple A Memphis, Pham leads Cardinals’ regulars in onbase percentage (.386), slugging percentage (.518) OPS (.904), runs batted in (14), runs scored (17) and is tied for first with five homers. And as a starting player this season, Pham is batting .301 with a .394 OBP and .530 slug for a .924 OPS.

Let’s see …. you have a weakening offense that’s averaged only 3.2 runs during this 5-13 stretch … offensively, your outfield has been one of the worst in baseball … and in Pham, you have an OBP-rich hitter with plus power … who has been leading your team in just about every offensive category since his promotion… and despite all of that, Pham was not written into the starting lineup four times during this bad 18-game stretch … he didn’t start a game against the Giants. He didn’t start two of three at Los Angeles. And he didn’t start Friday’s game at Chicago.

The object is to win, correct?

3. The players obviously have a role in this: several important players should have better numbers including the two free-agent purchases, Fowler and Cecil. You can definitely add Carpenter and Piscotty to that list. And compared to his 2016 rookie-season productivity, Diaz has lost 72 points from his OBP, and his slugging percentage is down 109 points.

4. Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr: I have never advocated impulsive, short-sighted, idiotic spending that makes a noisy splash to impress fans. But with their booming attendance, Ballpark Village success, rising revenues and a $1 billion local TV deal set to launch in 2018 — I believe think the Cardinals should have a higher payroll. Their estimated $147.6 million payroll ranks 14th overall and 6th in the National League.

Thanks for reading…

–Bernie

