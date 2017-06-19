Cardinals: Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler Need A Little Help From Their Friends

The Cardinals have played 12 games since manager Mike Matheny went with the grand switcheroo at the top of his lineup card. Matt Carpenter moved up to leadoff and Dexter Fowler dropped to the No. 2 spot.

So, how’s it going?

Well, Carpenter and Fowler are going berserk.

They’re producing a bonanza of home runs, RBIs, runs, doubles and walks.

Over the last 12 games Carpenter and Fowler have teamed up to do this:

— Hit nine of the team’s 21 homers … or 43 percent.

— Driven in 26 of their team’s 63 runs … or 41.2 percent.

— Scored 19 of their team’s 66 runs … or 29 percent.

— Have 12 of the 29 hits with runners in scoring position.

— Have 3 of the 5 home runs that flew out with runners in scoring position.

— Have knocked in 18 of the 41 RBIs plated with runners in scoring position — 44 percent.

They’re killing it.

And while Fowler did not start one of the games in the recent doubleheader against the Brewers, the top two spots in the STL lineup have generated a .391 average, .500 onbase percentage, .805 slugging percentage and a 1.305 OPS since Matheny reordered his lineup on June 7.

That’s a bite-sized sample, but it’s still fun to look at the crazy numbers.

Carpenter and Fowler are carrying the offense, and that’s all well and good.

As for the other hitters?

Not so good.

With Carpenter and Fowler bunched in the first two spots, inflicting severe damage on opposing pitchers, the Cardinals have little to show from their No. 3-4-5 lineup slots over the last 12 games.

That is also a bite-size sample, and easy to dismiss. But what we’re seeing lately from 3-4-5 is nothing new; this problem has been sapping the lineup all season, even when Carpenter was batting third. Carpenter’s numbers as a No. 3 hitter were solid. More than that actually, with a .360 OBP, .440 slug and park adjusted runs created that put him 14 percent above league average when batting third.

Since Carpenter was restored to the leadoff pod, the Cards’ middle-lineup concerns have only intensified. That’s part of the price being paid for moving Carpenter.

In the 12 games since Matheny adjusted the lineup at the top, the 3-4-5 spots are famished.

If you bind 3-4-5 together into one block of offense, here’s how it’s gone so far:

A .225 batting average, .272 OBP, .312 slug, .583 OPS and three homers.

Those three middle spots have produced only 13 RBIs since June 7 — which is tied for 28th in the majors over that time in comparison to every other team’s 3-4-5 slate. The Cards’ 3-4-5 hitters are 7 for 29 with runners in scoring position (.241) since the lineup shuffling.

Perhaps we’ll see a stirring. But for the entire season, and as a group, the Cardinals’ 3-4-5 hitters rank 25th in OPS (.733), are 28th in homers (with 26), and sit at 28th with 99 RBIs.

Stephen Piscotty has had some excellent games as the No. 3 hitter; over one 11-day stretch starting June 1, Piscotty batted .324 with a .455 OBP and a .559 slug after moving into Carpenter’s old 3 spot. (Don’t forget, Carpenter temporarily was used as the No. 2 hitter before taking over at No. 1.)

Piscotty’s initial flurry of offense as the No. 3 man was encouraging. Except for a high OBP, he’s had a disappointing season overall. But Piscotty finally got something going when Matheny started using him at No. 3. Ah, but we know how this usually goes … after Piscotty went through a little 2-for-16 quiet time as the third-place hitter, Matheny moved him down in the lineup.

Piscotty smacked two homers as the No. 6 hitter on Sunday, but that had nothing to do with him batting sixth. It had everything to do with Piscotty, a skilled hitter, putting good swings on the ball.

Piscotty’s talent and upside make him the natural choice to bat third, so I hope Matheny installs him there.

The other problem is the Cardinals’ No. 4 and No. 5 spots.

Cards’ No. 4 and No. 5 hitters — primarily Jedd Gyorko and Yadier Molina — have combined for only 15 homers (29th) and 61 RBIs (30th.)

Five NL teams have gotten at least 92 combined RBIs from their 4-5 spots.

And nine NL teams have posted at least 25 combined homers from the 4-5 positions in the lineup.

It’s entertaining to see Carpenter and Fowler cranking like mad men as igniters at the top of the lineup. Inevitably, they’ll cool down … and then what? Matheny is short on options.

As I just mentioned, Piscotty batting third makes sense.

I don’t know what the solution is for the 4-5 slots.

Tommy Pham? Probably worth an extended look in the middle given his .373 OBP, .462 slug, and park-adjusted runs created that’s 22 percent above league average.

Give a shot to the disappointing Aledmys Diaz and hope that he heats up?

Pau DeJong?

You got me there. I don’t have a good answer for you.

(And I won’t mention that Matt Holliday or Matt Adams or their fantastic power numbers for the NY Yankees and Atlanta, respectively.)

With Carpenter and Fowler parked at 1 and 2 and creating mayhem, the Cardinals have a front-loaded offense that quickly weakens as you go through the order. That’s the trade-off for packing so much offense in the 1-2 post positions.

Matheny obviously fancies Gyorko batting fourth, with Molina hitting fifth. Never mind Gyorko’s .205 average and .315 slug since May 26. Never mind that Molina is 18 percent below league average in park-adjusted runs created this year.

Matheny can be an awfully stubborn dude. But in defense ol’ Catch-22, Matheny doesn’t have a bevy of positive alternatives to fill the middle void.

Or maybe the Cardinals just need better hitters.

That would be GM John Mozeliak’s responsibility.

Thanks for reading …

— Bernie

