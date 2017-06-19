Open
As the Weather Turns Hot And the Cardinals Go Cold, Will They Be Buyers or Sellers at the Trade Deadline?

By Bernie Miklasz June 19, 2017 9:36 am

As the MLB season nears July, and the All-Star break, and the trade deadline, general managers will be examining their clubs and formulating an opinion: are their teams looking like buyers or sellers in the trade mart?

When Cards GM John Mozeliak tried to shake up his disappointing team by imposing coaching-staff changes on June 9, the Cardinals responded by sweeping a woeful Philadelphia team. But since then the Cardinals have dropped five of seven; the big shakeup, so far, has led to a 5-5 record. The rotation is collapsing. The bullpen is roughed up. Thanks to Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler, the offense has been scoring more runs as of late, but the Card are receiving little production from the No. 3-4-5 spots in the lineup. And we know about the defense and base running and managing.

Question: does this look like a team that will be in the buyer’s mode come mid-late July? There is no reason for a firm answer right now, but unless something changes dramatically and very soon, it would be hard to imagine Mozeliak going into the buyer’s mode a month from now.

Yes, Mozeliak has time. But he also has a team that’s 10-22 in its last 32 games. A team that’s fallen to 5.5 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. A team that’s already 12 games out in the league wild-card race. Unless there’s a sudden turnaround — and winning this next series at Philadelphia doesn’t qualify — then why would Mozeliak part with prospects and tamper with the future in a lost-cause deal to enhance a deeply flawed team?

For the first 43 games the Cardinals had the best starting-pitching ERA in the majors, at 3.00.

In the last 25 games the Cards’ starters are free falling, with a collective 5.76 ERA and only seven quality starts. That rotation ERA ranks 27th in the majors and 14th in the NL since May 25.

During this 25-game rotation reality check, only the brilliant Carlos Martinez has remained strong and reliable. Here’s some updated numbers from a stat that I recently cited:

Since May 25, Martinez (in five starts) has a 2.21 ERA, four quality starts and has averaged 7.3 innings per assignment. But the other rotation arms … goodness …  it’s simply horrendous these days.

These stats entail the 19 combined starts made by Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, Mike Leake and Michael Wacha and the one spot start taken by Marco Gonzales:

— 20 combined starts, a 7.09 ERA

— Only three quality starts between them in the 20 starts.

— Martinez was nipped for one homer over his 36.2 innings; the others were pounded for 22 home runs in 96.1 innings — a horrible blast-off rate of 2.05 homers per nine innings.

— A weak average of 4.8 innings per start.

— Starters not named Carlos Martinez lasted fewer than six innings in 14 of their combined 20 starts.

I’ll be blunt here: If the Cardinals’ rotation can’t get back in form to supply consistent quality and a healthy share of innings, this season cannot be saved.

Heck, even with the No. 1 rotation ERA in the majors in their first 43 games, the best the Cards could muster was a 23-20 record. Since the starting pitching went wayward on May 25, the Cardinals have staggered to an 8-17 mark.

If the Cardinals want to refreshen this rotation and give it more zest, the organization has multiple options at Triple A Memphis. And they could move Wacha to the bullpen, where he’d likely be more effective because of the short-burst nature of the role.

Mozeliak may have shaken up the coaching staff, but until now the same feeling of urgency hasn’t applied to the roster except for the release of infielder Jhonny Peralta.

That’s just a quick look-in at this topic for now; I’ll dive deeper into this issue in the coming days and weeks.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

More: Karraker – Adam Wainwright is Losing His Battle with Father Time

  • Sellers.

  • Brad Bugger

    Unfortunately the selling should have begun a couple of weeks ago, when Lynn and Oh had higher market value.

  • Tom Ryan

    I look forward to your specifics, Bernie, I notice Lynn, Wacha, Oh, Siegrist, and Rosenthal have contracts ending in 2017. Unfortunately, we lack major league ready bullpen lefties and closers, so I doubt we trade Rosenthal and Siegrist.

    • James Berry

      Rosey has 1 more year of arb for 2018 and Siegrist has 2 more for 2018-19. Wacha also has 2 more years. Of the group that you listed, Rosey would/could probably bring back the most in a trade. All of them could be traded. Wacha may be the best one to keep and use out of the BP. The way he plows through lineups his first time through, gives me a belief that he is suited as a closer. Gonzalez could easily replace Siegrist. Marco can actually get lefty hitters out.

      • Tom Ryan

        Excellent points, scary whom we could use as a closer next season? I agree about Marco, think relief is his future, would make it easier to move Siegrist if Mo is inclined. Veteran minor league RH reliever Montgomery keeps getting guys out at AAA, hope he gets added to the 40 man and brought up soon if an injury happens. Building toward a much better bullpen through trades or free agency is critical for 2018, IMHO. I think we should retain two of our three young starters to move into the rotation next season out of Reyes, Flaherty and Weaver.
        What’s your feeling about going after a #3 or #4 hitter? Go after him now or the off season? I keep flip flopping my thoughts on the timing, but will take those one or two bats at any IF or OF position, then adjust our current players to positions or trade bait as needed.

  • Scott Warren

    Sell, sell and sell some more. Who in their right mind would keep this core of players together? Oh that’s right, the guy who assembled them and said they were a quality major league baseball team. No one is untradeable and that should be the mentality here.

  • Rich Rauch

    Sellers. (At the rate this team is going, Mo would have to mortgage the future to buy all the pieces they’d need for any chance to compete in the postseason. No, thanks.)

  • badgerboy23

    Carlos is untouchable. They won’t/can’t trade Yadi/Waino. Everybody else is on the block. I doubt that we win 70 w this bunch, like to see some youth and flexibility. Biggest problem? I have seen no indication in 6 seasons whatsoever that MM has the ability to coach up young players. He is the wrong manager for any team except one that is loaded with skilled veterans that needs a kumbya moment once a week.

  • dan

    Sell everything. Keep Carlos. Commit to a total rebuild — who on this team do we believe we could build around? Carp? Fowler? Wong? Seriously. It’s time for Bader, Sierra and others to join the big club and learn on the job. That means losses. But I’d rather see a true core develop than watch this listless, comical bunch.

  • Tim

    Unfortunately, the selling should have started last year . The later we do, the worse off we would be. It takes two years to rebuild so if we start now, it will be in 2019 when we can expect to be competitive.

    Carp, Gyroko, Lynn, Leake, Oh all have value. Hopefully we can snag an All Star in return.

  • JeremyR

    The problem with not trading prospects is shown in the farm system today. Players who rot in the minors until forced to be called up or those who perpetually bounce between AAA and the majors. This creates a log jam and they lose players in the Rule 5 draft.

    At a certain point you need to stop hoarding players. Either call them up and see what they can do, or deal them

  • ken

    B-b-b-but, Lance Lynn is a bulldog!!!!




Bernie Miklasz

