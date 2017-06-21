Part II: The Cardinals Must Confront Unpleasant Issues, Including Adam Wainwright

It’s easy to love and respect Adam Wainwright, who is one of the greatest guys ever. And one of the best starting pitchers in franchise history.

But shouldn’t current performance matter more than past history and the wonderful and warm sentiments that we hold dear from yesteryear?

Through 14 starts this season, Waino has a 5.75 ERA and four quality starts. He’s averaged a tad higher than five innings per start. He’s been victimized by some bad batted-ball luck, and his fielding independent ERA isn’t as ugly (4.27). At 7-5, Wainwright has a misleadingly solid won-loss record. But chalk up much of that to the generous run support that carried over from last year.

I like and use advanced metrics, and I know that Wainwright’s fielding independent ERA should raise at least some optimism for a turnaround. His strikeout rate is up slightly. Until getting mauled in Baltimore on Saturday, Waino was allowing fewer than one home run, on average, per start. And like most of you, I was fired up about Wainwright’s recent glory-days remembrance that consisted of four consecutive superb starts and one run permitted in 26.1 innings.

Waino was … back?

Afraid not. In his three most recent starts, Wainwright could only cover 10.1 innings and got slammed for a 17.42 ERA. The damage included 10 extra-base hits (including four homers), 29 of 58 batters reaching base (50%) and a scant strikeout-walk ratio of 1.17.

This is difficult.

Because if you like the Cardinals, who dislikes Waino?

But yes, this is really difficult.

Since the start of the 2016 season, Wainwright has made 47 starts.

Fewer than half (22) have been quality starts.

His ERA over the 47 starts is 4.92.

And that 4.92 ERA ranks 98th among 111 qualifying MLB starting pitchers.

Between 2012 and 2015 — and remember, he made a few starts in ’12 before rupturing an Achilles’ tendon — Waino made 67 starts and pitched to a 2.99 ERA.

His quality-start percentage was a terrific 70.5 percent.

He worked more than six innings in just under 66 percent of his starts.

Opponents had a .636 OPS against him.

And over the last two seasons? That huge jump in ERA that puts him near the bottom of the rankings, a quality-start percentage of only 47%, more than 6 innings pitched in just 34 percent of his starts, and an OPS against of .803.

Because, age.

Wainwright turns 36 on Aug. 30.

Sure, Wainwright has had brief stretches of his former brilliance over the last two seasons. But “brief” is the key word here; the consistency isn’t close to what it used to be.

If Wainwright’s downward trajectory continues, what will the Cardinals do?

Move Wainwright to a short-relief bullpen role that really does not suit him at this phase of his career? That’s a bad idea. He doesn’t throw hard, issues too many walks, has a declining swing-and-miss rate … and, oh, by the way it isn’t 2006.

Do the Cardinals put Wainwright in a long-relief role that would better fit his finesse pitching style? Maybe. He could do that, covering some innings, using his moxie to get through.

Do they designate him for assignment? Whoa. Just thinking about that is unnerving. And I’d be surprised. Certainly this year, anyway.

Try to trade him? Um, for what?

Wainwright’s contract expires after the 2018 season. Will the team just maintain its unconditional support, disregard his pitching profile and stay the course until the end of the deal?

OK, but what if Wainwright drops deeper into decline?

The idea is to win, right?

And the Cardinals are 30-17 in his last 47 starts over the last two years. That’s easy to jump on, rather desperately, as some sort of proof that Waino still has the right stuff.

Sorry. I cannot co-sign. Again, you have to look at the run-support average of 5.35 runs over the last two seasons. That’s an average of 5.35 runs per start when he’s still in the game. And only 16 NL starters have enjoyed sturdier run support over the last two seasons.

This makes me think of a conversation I had in Cooperstown with retired Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver.

The Earl of Baltimore told me that his worst day as a manager was the day he called franchise icon Brooks Robinson into his office to inform Brooks that he wouldn’t be playing the rest of the season except for the occasional pinch-hitting performance.

Robinson just couldn’t play anymore. Weaver thought he owed it to the team to do everything possible to win, even if it meant benching a player who — I kid you not — was to Baltimore what Stan Musial was to St. Louis.

Earl said he cried after Brooks left the office.

Earl was basically a human version of a Chesapeake Bay hardshell crab. He was never soft. He was hard as hell to crack. He would also — metaphorically speaking — come after you with his pincers flailing and snapping.

But Weaver remained loyal to his team-first mission.

Personal feelings about a legendary player must be removed from consideration after you’ve given him ample opportunity to prove he’s still an asset.

It was extremely hard for the late Weaver — the crusty, combative, almost insanely competitive manager — to demote one of the greatest third basemen in MLB history. But Weaver manned up. He did what he had to do and put team before player.

I don’t think the Cardinals and Wainwright have reached this stage yet.

I’m not counting Waino out, either.

I’m counting down … counting down on the clock … but I’m not quite ready to count him out.

I’m not waffling. I just think that the special ones deserve extra time and consideration to work through their problems. And I’ve already pointed to some of the reasons why there’s a chance of improvement by Wainwright.

And I’ll never forget the Andy Benes experience in 2002. He was bad, suffering from knee pain, and seemingly cooked. The Cardinals put Benes on the DL and literally told him to go home. He was written off as much as it is possible to write a player off.

Benes’ last pitching performance of his career — or so we thought — was April 15 of 2002.

Darryl Kile died suddenly in June.

The Cardinals’ rotation unraveled into extreme chaos, with the team using 14 different starting pitchers that season. They tried everything … including making a call to Andy Benes to see how he was feeling.

And then something crazy happened.

Benes came back in mid-July.

And he pitched again.

And he pitched GREAT.

From July 16 until the end of the regular season, Benes made 14 starts and had a magnificent 1.86 ERA. Having performed an incredibly valuable service at a time of need for his team, Benes helped the grieving the Cardinals win 97 regular-season games. He retired after the ’02 postseason.

That was one helluva curtain call.

So yeah, maybe a little part of me thinks that Waino can do a Benes number here.

But realistically, if you’re being honest, Wainwright’s turbulence is something that you’ve thought about.

What it could mean for him.

What it could mean for the team.

What it could mean for us.

What’s in the future? If Wainwright can’t pull it together, then how far does this go before the tough decisions are made?

If it comes to this, I wonder how manager Mike Matheny and GM John Mozeliak could handle making such an excruciating decision on a beloved pitcher and person who has meant so much to the franchise and the fan base.

I’ll never forget my conversation with Earl Weaver. How he benched Brooks Robinson, for good, and forever. And how the anguish that went into the decision made Weaver break down into sobs. But Earl did the right thing. This is what good leaders do, even if it hurts.

Tomorrow (Thursday) I'll post Parts III and IV in my mini-series on the tough questions staring at the Cardinals.

