Can Paul DeJong Play Shortstop In the Big Leagues? The Cardinals Need to Find Out

The 2017 Cardinals have roster flaws, and positional redundancy is clearly one of the problems.

Obviously the case can be made (easily) that the Cardinals are suffering from a shortage of good position players, very good players — and, especially, great players. But the relative mediocre quality of the Cards’ position-player talent is even more frustrating when you see logjams at various positions.

Good players, or potential “plus” players, are blocked by existing starters. One such example is top catching prospect Carson Kelly, who may have to wait until 2021 until he becomes the full-time starter. There’s also a looming traffic snarl in the outfield — not just with Dexter Fowler, Tommy Pham, Randal Grichuk, Stephen Piscotty and Jose Martinez. But the Cardinals have other young outfielders making their way to STL including Magneuris Sierra, Harrison Bader and Adolis Garcia. (Garcia has been promoted from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis.)

Also, we see potentially good players having to wait off stage because the team has opted to relocate certain players at a specific position to get his bat in the lineup. Two examples of that would be the decision to move Matt Carpenter to first base, and to have Jedd Gyorko at third.

(Not that there’s anything wrong with that; according to the Defensive Runs Saved metric at Bill James Online, Carpenter ranks 7th among MLB first basemen with a +3 DRS. (The notion that Carpenter is a bad defender at first base simply isn’t true. At least to this point.) And Gyorko has been superb at third base; his +10 Defensive Runs Saved there puts him at No. 2 in the majors at the position.)

With Carpenter at first base, Matt Adams had no playing time and was traded to Atlanta. With Carpenter at first, we won’t see rookie 1B Luke Voit starting many games. Gyorko isn’t really blocking anyone right now, per se, unless Cardinals rookie Paul DeJong projects there long-term.

DeJong played 177 games (115 starts) at 3B in his three minor-league seasons. Let’s just say that the Cardinals decide to use DeJong at third this season. First of all, he isn’t as good as Gyorko right now. And where would Gyorko move to?

Not second base, which already is overcrowded.

With Kolten Wong having twice gone on the DL in recent weeks, the Cardinals have been using DeJong at second. But when Wong returns he’ll go back to being the starter … just as he should considering his .301 average, excellent .393 onbase percentage, and thick .444 slugging percentage. Wong’s career defense at 2B is above average, and he’s one of the fastest (and best) runners on the team.

If the Cardinals are fired up about DeJong, and want to make room for him sooner than later, great. But in the formative stage of his career, there’s no justification for having DeJong displace Gyorko or Wong as a starter.

Look, I know that the congestion at second base and other areas can be eased by trading a player or two to clear a spot, but this piece isn’t about me trying to play fantasy GM.

If Cards general manager John Mozeliak puts out the word that just about any player on his roster is available for a trade, and a sweet offer comes along, then he should seriously consider making it. But if anything happens along those lines, it won’t be now. The trade deadline is more than a month away.

I have no idea about the value that other teams’ GMs place on specific Cardinals. For now, I’m just talking about the Cards’ position players that are on the 25-man roster right now …

But in the matter of Paul DeJong, I do have an opinion-suggestion to offer.

You saw it in the headline over this column.

Yes, the Cardinals need to find out if Paul DeJong can play shortstop.

I didn’t say “stand at shortstop.” Can DeJong handle the position effectively? Can he handle a comprehensive role at shortstop without damaging the team’s defense?

I’m not giving up on Aledmys Diaz, even though he’s struggling in an awful way in his second MLB season at short. But at some point, if Diaz is a long-term piece here, he’ll be moved to another position, perhaps second base or third. That can’t be done until and unless Mozeliak moves some players to create job openings.

After an outstanding rookie year (2016) offensively, Diaz is having a terrible 2017. His batting average looks OK on paper (.260) but that’s inflated by 19 infield hits. His .293 OBP is poor. He’s slugging .396 — a massive drop from last season’s .510 slug. After season’s .879 OPS, Diaz has declined to a .688 OPS this year. And that’s even worse (.668) when Diaz starts games.

In Year Two, Diaz has lapsed into some bad habits that I’ve discussed here before. Diaz is too aggressive at the plate, and pitchers gladly exploit that by getting him to chase pitches out of the strike zone. According to FanGraphs, the percentage of non-strikes hacked at by Diaz this season is just under 39 percent. And Diaz continues to try and pull everything instead of hitting the ball to right or right-center field when pitchers work the outside corner.

Using park-adjusted runs created, Diaz was 32 percent above league average offensively as a rookie.

This season he’s 28 percent below league average offensively.

I’m a little weary of hearing about Diaz’ improvement defensively this season. According to Bill James Online, Diaz is a minus 9 Defensive Runs Saved this season, and that ranks 34th among MLB shortstops. As a rookie Diaz was a minus 4 DRS; that ranked 23rd.

Diaz has gotten worse defensively in 2017.

I’m not sure why the Cardinals don’t see a Grichuk-type situation as they watch Diaz grappling to adjust. If an organization sees a talented young player have early MLB success, only to slump and slide and regress, the first step is to seek a remedy. They’ll often send the player to the minors for a remedial lesson, to work with special instructors to solve problems and get going.

The Cardinals don’t hesitate to go this way with Grichuk. In 2015, in his first extended opportunity in the big leagues, Grichuk slugged .548, and crushed 17 homers. He homered every 19 at-bats, and 47 of his 89 hits went for extra bases. But in 2016, Grichuk’s plate discipline fell apart, and he was sent to the minors — twice — for tuneups. Another back-to-school demotion came on June 9, and Grichuk was recalled on Sunday.

The Cardinals are excited by Grichuk’s power and athleticism and believe he can be an impact bat in the middle of their lineup. Grichuk’s power is special, and the Cardinals are doing what they can to assist him in developing more consistency.

What about Diaz? Isn’t he in the same category? We know that Diaz can be an elite MLB hitter because we witnessed it in 2016. But that was his first season in the majors. Pitchers find weaknesses. Inexperienced hitters tumble into slumps, and can’t find their way out.

So you give them a chance to regroup in the minors.

There’s no shame in that. Heck, Mickey Mantle was sent back to the minors. But Diaz can’t be sent to the minors for a while to rebuild his hitting approach and refine his defense? I don’t get it. If the Cardinals put Diaz in Memphis, it isn’t a slap to him; if anything a demotion would reaffirm that team management believes Diaz has abundant talent that isn’t flowing and it’s up to the organization to do everything possible to draw that talent out and get him back on track.

By giving Diaz a breather at Memphis, the Cardinals can use DeJong at shortstop to gauge his readiness to do a decent job there. In limited action at SS for the Cardinals (30 innings) DeJong is a +1 DRS.

As a hitter, DeJong has a quick bat and rocket-booster power that’s generated five homers, five doubles and a .524 slugging percentage in his first 84 big-league at-bats. He’s hits the ball with authority, posting a 25 percent line-drive rate and a hard-contact rate of 35%.

Strikeouts are an issue early on and DeJong doesn’t draw walks. But even then the early returns on his offense puts him at 10 percent above league average in park-adjusted runs created.

DeJong is only 23 years old. Two summers ago he was playing Rookie League ball and spent 2016 in Double A. In 2017, during his first exposure to Triple A pitching, DeJong cranked a .571 slug, 13 homers and 34 RBIs in 177 at-bats.

As for total value…

In only 23 games and 85 plate appearances with the Cardinals, DeJong has posted 0.4 Wins Above Replacement. That’s virtually even with Diaz (0.5 WAR). And that’s despite the fact that DeJong has played in 47 fewer games and made 203 fewer plate appearances for the Cardinals than Diaz has in 2017. (This says something, a lot, about each man’s current value.)

The Cardinals obviously think DeJong has a chance to be a major-league shortstop or they wouldn’t have moved him to SS to begin his season at Memphis. So it makes sense to get a better read on DeJong’s defense. Give Diaz some Memphis time to repair his all-around game. Give DeJong an audition at shortstop.

Unless, of course, the Cardinals prefer wasting DeJong’s talent by redepositing him in Memphis because they have no room for him on the 25-man big-league roster.

Well, the Cardinals can make room for DeJong.

They just have to try.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

More – Stalter’s Pick Six: Pham’s Future Is Uncertain, but He’s Fun to Watch Right Now; Cards Should Be Deadline ‘Buyers’