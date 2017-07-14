NL Central Reset: Can the Brewers Hang On? Can the Cubs Wake Up? And What About the Cardinals?

With all 30 MLB teams returning to action Friday, it’s a good time to reset the second-half outlook for NL Central teams.
All Division and Playoff Probabilities come fromFanGraphs …
Here we go …
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Record: 50-41, first place
Division Title Probability: 17.5 percent.
Playoff Probability: 28.1 percent.
Formidable: Offense ranks 8thin MLB in runs/game, 4th in homers/game, and 4th in slugging.
Regrettable: Rotation ace Chase Anderson’s strained oblique injury and a defense that ranks 19th in Defensive Efficiency.
Remaining Schedule: 32 at home, 39 on the road.
Brewers need these three things to happen:
The Big Question: The Brewers have a blooming farm system and are set up for a nice future. Will GM David Stearns protect the future or be aggressive in shopping for trades?
Next up….
CHICAGO CUBS
Record: 43-45, tied for 2nd place, 5.5 games out.
Division Title Probability: 57.5 percent.
Playoff Probability: 63.1 percent.
Formidable: A bullpen that has the 4th best ERA in MLB.
Regrettable: The haziness of a classic World Series hangover
Remaining Schedule: 44 at home, 44 on road.
Cubs need these three things to happen:
The Big Question: Theo Epstein beat multiple contenders to the punch and landed Quintana. But is he finished dealing?
Next up…
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
Record: 43-45, tied for 2nd place, 5.5 games out.
Division Title Probability: 20.2 percent.
Playoff Probability: 31.5 percent.
Formidable: A starting rotation that’s 5th in MLB in ERA and 3rd in quality starts
Regrettable: Too many knucklehead stumbles in base running and defense
Remaining Schedule: 31 at home, 43 on road.
Cardinals need these three things to happen:
The Big Question: What will John Mozeliak and Michael Girsch do at the trade deadline? Go big, or small, or not at all?
Next up…
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
Record: 42-47, 4th place, 7 games out.
Division Title Probability: 4.4 percent.
Playoff Probability: 7.5 percent
Formidable: The resurgence of outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
Regrettable: The PED-related suspension of outfielder Starling Marte, and infielder Jung Ho Kang remains in South Korea after his latest DUI conviction.
Remaining Schedule: 38 at home, 35 on road.
Pirates need these three things to happen:
The Big Question: Starling Marte is due to return from his 80-game suspension on July 18, and what impact will he have on an anemic offense?
And finally …
CINCINNATI REDS
Record: 39-49, 5th (last) place, 9.5 games out.
Division Title Probability: 0.2 percent
Playoff Probability: 0.3 percent
Formidable: The Reds lineup can hurt pitchers; 2nd in NL in slugging, third in homers per game.
Regrettable: The rotation is a disaster with a 5.91 ERA that’s the worst in the bigs.
Remaining Schedule: 43 at home, 45 on the road.
Reds need these three things to happen:
The Big Question: Multiple contenders are seeking bullpen help, and the Reds have a dynamic young closer in Raidel Iglesias, who has a 1.69 ERA and 32 percent strikeout rate. Are the Reds willing to deal him?
Thanks for reading …
–Bernie