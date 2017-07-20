What Should the Cardinals Do With Lance Lynn?

Lance Lynn starts against the Mets today to wrap up the Cardinals’ four-game set at Citi Field. Good luck to him.

The Cardinals need a win; they can’t split this series 2-2 after winning the first two games of the series.

And it would be a bonus if Lynn can enhance his potential trade value.

Should the Cardinals trade Lynn before the looming deadline?

Points:

1. We still don’t know if Lynn will be traded, and it’s awfully difficult to assess his trade value. Lynn can become a free agent after the season. The Cardinals won’t be re-signing him. They don’t have to move him, either. Lynn’s value should be higher come free agent time; by then he will have gone through the obligatory first season — and most challenging season — following the rehab of elbow surgery. And GMs will have a better idea of what they’re paying for. If the Cardinals don’t receive an enticing offer for Lynn, they can just hold off and collect a compensatory draft pick when he signs elsewhere after the season.

2. It’s early, and this could change, but it doesn’t seem like there’s a hot market for walk-year free agents. Top example: the Tigers traded an impact hitter, pending free agent J.D. Martinez, to the Diamondbacks for a pretty ordinary package of prospects.

3. Lynn’s name isn’t popping up much on the daily trade-rumor roundup. Probably because general managers are capable of looking past the baseball-card stats, like Lynn’s misleading 3.25 ERA. The GMs have probably taken note of other aspects of Lynn’s 2017 performance going into today’s start against the Mets.

Such as…

— His 5.00 Fielding Independent ERA, which ranks 30th in the NL among the 36 innings-qualified starters.

— His 0.5 WAR, which also 30th among 36 NL starting pitchers.

— The substantial jump in his home run yield; in his first four seasons as a starter Lynn was touched for 0.79 homers per nine innings. This season: 1.66 homers per nine.

— Though Lynn has turned in two consecutive strong starts to lead into his Citi Field assignment, it’s been a struggle on many occasions. In his last 10 starts before Thursday, Lynn lasted fewer than 6 innings in seven of the 10. He had three quality starts in the 10. He gave up 11 homers and a .456 slugging percentage in the 10.

4. Maybe the Cardinals will catch a break — and more interest in Lynn — once the A’s deal starting pitcher Sonny Gray. A lot of contenders are circling Gray, hoping to acquire the solid RH pitcher. And once Gray is snapped up, the teams that lost out will have to explore alternative options.

If a trade partner offers a prospect that the Cardinals really like — a prospect that they’ve been scouting and liking and fancying for a while — then go ahead and make the deal.

5. Wouldn’t that hurt the Cards’ chances of making the 2017 playoffs? Not really. First of all, if the Cubs keep playing the way they have in the first six games after the All-Star break, they will run away with this division.

Second point: the Cardinals could plug in one of their young starters, whether it’s Luke Weaver or Jack Flaherty or another up-and-coming arm. With all due respect to Lynn, he’s been good for a half-win above replacement in 19 starts and has a 5.00 FIP. I’d have to think there was a very good chance of a young starter matching or exceeding that the rest of the way.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

More: Stalter’s Pick-Six – Will the Cards Step Out of Their Comfort Zone This Deadline?