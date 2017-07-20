Open
What Should the Cardinals Do With Lance Lynn?

By Bernie Miklasz July 20, 2017 10:32 am

Lance Lynn starts against the Mets today to wrap up the Cardinals’ four-game set at Citi Field. Good luck to him.

The Cardinals need a win; they can’t split this series 2-2 after winning the first two games of the series.

And it would be a bonus if Lynn can enhance his potential trade value.

Should the Cardinals trade Lynn before the looming deadline?

Points:

1. We still don’t know if Lynn will be traded, and it’s awfully difficult to assess his trade value. Lynn can become a free agent after the season. The Cardinals won’t be re-signing him. They don’t have to move him, either. Lynn’s value should be higher come free agent time; by then he will have gone through the obligatory first season — and most challenging season — following the rehab of elbow surgery. And GMs will have a better idea of what they’re paying for. If the Cardinals don’t receive an enticing offer for Lynn, they can just hold off and collect a compensatory draft pick when he signs elsewhere after the season.

2. It’s early, and this could change, but it doesn’t seem like there’s a hot market for walk-year free agents. Top example: the Tigers traded an impact hitter, pending free agent J.D. Martinez, to the Diamondbacks for a pretty ordinary package of prospects.

3. Lynn’s name isn’t popping up much on the daily trade-rumor roundup. Probably because general managers are capable of looking past the baseball-card stats, like Lynn’s misleading 3.25 ERA. The GMs have probably taken note of other aspects of Lynn’s 2017 performance going into today’s start against the Mets.

Such as…

— His  5.00 Fielding Independent ERA, which ranks 30th in the NL among the 36 innings-qualified starters.

— His 0.5 WAR, which also 30th among 36 NL starting pitchers.

— The substantial jump in his home run yield; in his first four seasons as a starter Lynn was touched for 0.79 homers per nine innings. This season: 1.66 homers per nine.

— Though Lynn has turned in two consecutive strong starts to lead into his Citi Field assignment, it’s been a struggle on many occasions. In his last 10 starts before Thursday, Lynn lasted fewer than 6 innings in seven of the 10. He had three quality starts in the 10. He gave up 11 homers and a .456 slugging percentage in the 10.

4. Maybe the Cardinals will catch a break — and more interest in Lynn — once the A’s deal starting pitcher Sonny Gray. A lot of contenders are circling Gray, hoping to acquire the solid RH pitcher. And once Gray is snapped up, the teams that lost out will have to explore alternative options.

If a trade partner offers a prospect that the Cardinals really like — a prospect that they’ve been scouting and liking and fancying for a while — then go ahead and make the deal.

5. Wouldn’t that hurt the Cards’ chances of making the 2017 playoffs? Not really. First of all, if the Cubs keep playing the way they have in the first six games after the All-Star break, they will run away with this division.

Second point: the Cardinals could plug in one of their young starters, whether it’s Luke Weaver or Jack Flaherty or another up-and-coming arm. With all due respect to Lynn, he’s been good for a half-win above replacement in 19 starts and has a 5.00 FIP.  I’d have to think there was a very good chance of a young starter matching or exceeding that the rest of the way.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

  • Lynn won’t say it publicly, but he definitely wants out of this current mess of an org. When players get their opp to jump Matheny’s ship, they often are more than willing to do so. Most veterans aren’t interested in sticking around for a protracted rebuilding process, which is what this club should currently be engaging in. That’s why Lynn was quoted as saying, “he isn’t worried about his fate whether he’s traded or not.” He may not be worried, but it’s my bet that he hopes he is.

    Currently this is not a healthy environment where veteran players excel, or in many cases play up to their potential. Fowler is a good example. The thrill for Fowler of finally inking his long soft after free agent contract has now worn off. With the exception of Fowler’s power numbers, every other facet of his game is significantly down, including his batting avg, OBP, runs scored, sb’s, defensive stats, you name it. Simply stated, Fowler is neither going to be happy nor motivated playing on a 4th place team, in the worst division in baseball.

    The only “energy” we see these days from the Cardinal team, is with the younger players just getting their ML feet wet. Yes, they’re happy just to be here. But eventually even for them that thrill will wear off. Then they too will settle back into the less than stellar winning environment, that has been a trademark in recent yrs of this mgr and this org.

    This org needs immediate and significant change, much like the current direction of this country. But much like the country, this org is in such a total state of dysfunction, they can’t seem to get out of their own way, They struggle to help themselves out of the current malaise. For shucks sakes, they just promoted to “President”, the one who bears the most responsibility for this miserable example of roster construction. The billionaire DeWitt is certainly a smart guy in most cases, but this time he definitely screwed up. And what he did with Mozeliak also showed a level of arrogance. It was a definite miscalculation. But I guess he’ll make it all up to us with another free plastic bobble head.

  • Jeff Morris

    I have doubts that the Cardinals will make a single trade before the deadline. They seem quite content to spin their wheels in the mud and be completely complacent about the situation. And the one thing that might jolt them out of their reverie ain’t going to happen because DeWitt thinks Matheny is the be-all end-all.




Bernie Miklasz

