If Mike Matheny Loses Yadier Molina’s Loyalty, the Manager Is In Danger of Losing the Clubhouse

In the hashing out of right and wrong, and rushing to choose sides, many bird watchers missed the most significant point to be pulled from the Yadier Molina vs. Mike Matheny controversy.

Even though Molina was wrong and Matheny was right in last week’s kerfuffle over Matheny’s decision to start rookie catcher Carson Kelly in Thursday’s game against Arizona, it wasn’t a good look for Matheny to be called out and ambushed on social media by the Cardinals’ most senior player, established leader and venerated clubhouse presence.

Molina’s unjustified tantrum displayed a complete lack of respect for Matheny. I don’t care about Friday’s unified attempt to con fans and media by smoothing and spinning the startling unpleasantness between player and manager.

I think it’s alarming that Molina thought it was OK to publicly go after a manager who has been devotedly and unwaveringly loyal to the eight-time All-Star and eight-time gold glove winner.

It was even more disturbing that Molina chose to vent his anger on a social-media platform instead of having a private and frank discussion with Matheny.

What does this tell us?

A lot, unfortunately.

And none of it is good.

That’s my initial reaction.

You have to understand the way Matheny works to foster loyalty in the clubhouse. And yes, I’ve written and talked about this many times in the past. The insecure Matheny leans on veteran leaders to set the tone, and to keep other players in line.

Since taking over as a rookie manager (at any professional level) in 2012, Matheny’s go-to guys have been left fielder Matt Holliday, pitcher Adam Wainwright and Molina.

As part of the unspoken deal, Matheny always has the veterans’ backs.

And in return, they’ve have his back.

Others on the team took note of the special treatment and double standards, but that didn’t change Matheny’s strategy on player relations.

If Holliday didn’t want to shag fly balls during batting practice, he didn’t shag balls during batting practice. Matheny wasn’t going to order him to do it. If Matheny didn’t have Molina in the lineup for a planned day of rest, Molina easily persuaded Matheny to rewrite that lineup after insisting that he felt fine and wanted to play.

Matheny has almost always allowed Molina to call the shots on playing time. Because of that, Molina has actually caught more innings (on a percentage basis) under Matheny than he caught with Tony La Russa as manager. That, despite Molina’s increasing age and punishment on his body.

The congenial Wainwright makes no demands, but Matheny has always counted on Waino to reinforce the manager’s messages to pitchers. When Matheny wanted a younger Carlos Martinez to reduce the flair and flamboyance, Wainwright was the team elder who patiently pulled Martinez aside for quiet talks about professionalism.

Matheny lost an important deputy when Cardinals management declined to exercise Holliday’s contract option for 2017. Holliday has taken on a leadership role in his first season with the Yankees. Wainwright is a terrific leader of the pitching staff. Molina isn’t a speech-making guy; he is the classic example of a player who (pardon the cliche) leads by example. Fans and media are suckers for the Herb Brooks stuff, but action is more effective than the rah-rah.

But what kind of example does it set for the other Cardinals — especially the young players that have arrived from Triple A Memphis this season — to see one of the greatest players in franchise history troll the manager on Instagram?

That’s crossing a line. And if Molina can do it, then it makes it easier for teammates to air their criticism of the manager … not necessarily in public, but among themselves. And internal negativity can be just as corrosive and damaging.

I see no reason to gloss over this. When Molina rips his manager in a public forum as the first option for communication, that tells me there’s a problem. It also leads me to believe that at least some of this players’ frustration with Matheny has been bubbling under the surface; Molina opened the steam valve.

It was a lousy thing for Molina to do to a manager (and an organization) that have treated the cherished catcher with unconditional respect. Respect, by the way, that Molina very much deserves. But what’s the limit on this? A manager isn’t allowed to tell reporters why he’s resting Molina?

After all:

— Molina was handed a three-year $60 million contract extension on opening day by a team that has a legitimately good catching prospect in place, Carson Kelly. And the Cardinals conveyed their loyalty and commitment to Molina in dollars, in effect choosing to reward Molina over expediting the inevitable transition to Kelly. And the team recommitted to Molina even though Yadier, 35, is well into his decline phase. Don’t get me wrong here; Molina remains a valuable asset for his defense, pitch selection, and guidance of pitchers.

No player remains elite forever. No player ever defeats age. Molina included. Molina has only 1.0 WAR this season which ranks tied for 18th among catchers with at least 200 plate appearances. His wRC+ of 81 is 19 percent below league averaged offensive. Molina has improved his throw-out rate in catching stealers. Thieves got the best of Molina and Cardinals pitchers for a steal success rate of 79.8 percent in 2016. This year, the stolen-base rate against Molina is 70 percent. But that’s still above his career rate of allowing 62 percent of runners to steal.

— As mentioned earlier, Molina is the boss of his own playing time, with Matheny almost always capitulating to Molina’s wishes. And maybe that’s part of the problem; Molina is so used to getting his way on these lineup decisions that he believes it’s his inalienable right to play as much as he wants. With Matheny as manager, Molina has been accorded the kind of unfettered respect that few MLB players can equal. No one in the majors — even now — catches more than Molina. Once again he leads big-league catchers in games started and innings caught in 2017. Molina is on a pace to start 135 games, which would be his second-highest work load in a season since 2009. Last season Molina set a personal career high with 142 games started.

OK, so Matheny believed Molina was a little beat up and moving slower than usual and decided it was prudent to start Kelly last Thursday. So what? This ain’t a case for Amnesty International. If Molina already is erupting over a perceived slight — Kelly has been here for what, 11 minutes? — this doesn’t bode well for the future. This will be an uncomfortable situation. The Cardinals certainly had to realize this before extending their relationship with Molina. They’d better figure out a way to handle this sensitive and potentially explosive catching co-existence so all parties can move forward in relative peace. This team has enough issues to deal with without having to endure frequent disruptions over playing time at catcher between now and the end of the 2020 season.

— Matheny continues to bat Molina 5th, which is ridiculous. That’s a sure sign of respect … yeah, misplaced respect. Molina’s wRC+ as a 5th place hitter is well below industry average. Only three MLB hitters have more plate appearances in the No. 5 hole than Molina this season; he ranks 33rd among 42 “five” hitters with an 86 wRC+ (minimum 100 PA.) Molina’s .723 OPS in the five slot ranks 34th. His ISO (isolated power) is 37th. And consider this: only two No. 5 hitters in the majors have left more runners on base than Molina (103) this season. With his 2016 hitting performance looking more and more like an outlier, Molina has reverted to 2015 range. His current wRC+ is a point above his 80 wRC+ 80 in ’15.

I’ll absolutely defend Matheny on this: he said nothing wrong. He did nothing that was even remotely improper. The Beloved Leader of Men did what he thought was best for Molina and the team by resting Yadi for a late-July game. Gee, what an atrocity. I don’t care about Matheny’s choice of words. He could have said Molina was tired, or banged up, or sore, or running a little low in the fuel tank.

Whatever. It all means the same thing. Matheny, the old catcher, believed that his catcher needed a breather. This is EXACTLY what a manager is supposed to do. I have no idea why Matheny back-tracked on Friday by playing word games — protesting that he never said Molina was “tired.” C’mon, Mike. You sat Molina. It doesn’t matter how you chose to describe it.

This is silly. Are you really so afraid of offending your catcher?

Molina’s snipe at Matheny was unwarranted.

It was interesting to see that five of Molina’s teammates — Dexter Fowler, Kolten Wong, Tommy Pham, Greg Garcia and Kevin Siegrist — “liked” Molina’s controversial post on Instagram.

If Matheny loses Molina’s loyalty, he’s in real danger of losing the clubhouse.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie

More: Karraker – Four Months Into a Long, Strange Trip for the Cardinals