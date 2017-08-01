As Cardinals Begin A Key Series In Milwaukee, Carlos Martinez Must Get Back On Track

Overall Carlos Martinez is having a good season, setting a pace for his career-best rates in strikeouts, and ranking 10th in the majors with 14 quality starts.

Though El Gallo’s ERA is pumped to 3.52, it still puts him 20th among MLB starters. He’s 14th for most innings pitched. His 2.3 WAR is tied for eighth-best among NL starters. He’s won of only 30 MLB starters that have a ground-ball rate above 50 percent. His 7-8 “won-lost” record is a joke — a funhouse mirror distortion that conceals the weak run support he’s received this season.

Martinez, however, had a terrible July. And as much as I appreciate this 25-year-old showtime starter and his captivating talent, Martinez needs to tune up, and get restarted.

Starting pitching continues to be the the heart and the muscle of an otherwise erratic Cardinals team that hasn’t attained the .500 mark since June 2. The Cardinals rank No. 4 in the majors with a 3.77 rotation ERA, and their 58 quality starts are third to the Nationals and Red Sox.

The St. Louis starters spun a 3.10 ERA since the All-Star break, and posted a 3.52 ERA in July.

Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, Mike Leake, Adam Wainwright and Luke Weaver combined for a 2.95 ERA and 11 quality starts in July.

As for his part, Martinez had two quality starts last month. In his five July starts, he was blitzed for a 5.90 ERA that ranked 72nd among 86 qualifying MLB starting pitchers for the month. His July WAR (minus 0.2) was below the replacement level.

We can call it a slump, a rut, a rough patch, or a fluke.

But it’s time to call it a comeback, because if the Cardinals have any chance of maintaining a pulse in the NL Central or wild-card races, they’ll need Martinez to return to form.

The Cardinals open their three-game set at Miller Park with Tuesday’s matchup that pits Martinez against the Brewers’ underrated Jimmy Nelson (3.38 ERA overall, 2.39 ERA at home.)

As play begins Tuesday the Cardinals trail the first-place Cubs by 4.5 games, and are two games behind the second-place Brewers. After taking a division lead of 5.5 games into the All-Star break, the Brewers are going down Bernie Brewer’s slide of theirs in left field, having gone 5-11 in the early days of the second half. The Brewers have dropped 11 of their last 14. This is a big series for Milwaukee.

If the Cardinals believe they can push forward into postseason contention despite the non-event of the trade deadline, their 52-53 record, and poor showings on the road (21-27) and against NL Central foes (17-25) … well, they have to win this series in Milwaukee. After all, the Brewers are in front of the Cardinals in the division standings, and in the wild-card table.

And what better way for the Cardinals to get off to a positive start in Milwaukee than seeing their ace in title pitch like an ace in real time and tame a dangerous Brewers’ lineup?

OK, so what were the problems in July?

— Martinez was hammered for 7 homers in only 29 innings. An average of 2.17 homers per nine innings. The current rate of 1.13 homers given up per 9 IP would be the highest of Martinez’ career. He’s always done a swell job of keeping the ball in the yard. Not this year.

— Too many walks; an average of 3.41 per 9 IP. Not enough strikeouts; with 7.14 Ks per 9. (A strikeout rate of only 17.6 percent, well below his season average of 26% pct. That combination produced a flat strikeout-walk ratio of 2.09; that was his worst in a month this season. An increase in contact. A run of tough luck on balls in play (.333 opponents’ average on BIP.) Too many base runners.

— Lefthanded batters mauled Martinez in July. The numbers are rather bloody: .353 average, .421 onbase percentage, .676 slug, and a mushroom-cloud 1.098 OPS. Yeah, rotten batted-ball luck is part of this; LH bats struck for a .373 average on balls in play against CM in July. But that doesn’t provide cover for Martinez, who was jacked for 5 homers in 68 at-bats by LH hitters last month. LH-swinging Brewers Travis Shaw and Eric Thames have probably taken notes.

–– According to the data at the marvelous Brooks Baseball, Martinez was clobbered by lefthanded batters on most of his pitches. They savaged his sinker for a .579 average and .895 slug … they took his changeup and shredded it for a .455 average, 1.091 slug, and two homers in 11 at-bats … the slicing Martinez slider was diced for a .600 slug and two homers.

Martinez has to work through this, and emerge with a strong finishing kick over the final two months of the regular season. The Cardinals’ best starting pitcher was their worst starter in July.

Time to sync up.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie