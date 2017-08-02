The Cardinals Offense Is Gasping In 2017, But Don’t Blame the Rookies

The Cardinals continue to betray a pitching staff that rates among the best in MLB for preventing runs. It’s a problem, a waste and a shame.

Going into Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee, the St. Louis pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors in the task of suppressing the other side’s offense. Among the 15 National League teams the Cards’ run-prevention average of 4.23 per game is topped only by the Dodgers (3.23) and Diamondbacks (3.96.)

Defense and base-running concerns aside, the most debilitating problem is a stagnant offense. The Cardinals are 11th in the NL in runs per game, 11th in homers per game, 10th in overall OPS, and 10th in OPS with runners in scoring position.

The team’s record — and the pitchers — are starving from a lack of run support. The Cardinals’ run-support average (4.44) for pitchers is 11th in the league for the season. It’s gotten worse since the All-Star break; in 18 games the run-support average of 3.96 is 13th in the NL.

Sure, we’ve seen pitching breakdowns here and there, but it would be stupid to blame the Cardinals’ piddling post-break record of 9-9 on the pitching staff. They’ve crafted a 3.04 ERA in the 18 games; that includes a 3.21 rotation ERA. And their overall run-prevention rate (3.28) since the break is the third-best in the majors.

Here’s the simplest, most accurate way of explaining that 9-9 mark: the redbirds’ lagging offense has scored three runs or fewer in 12 of the 18 games. And the Cards have homered only 16 times in the first two-plus weeks of the second half.

Home runs matter. Of the six best teams in the NL (based on winning percentage) five rank in the top seven in homers. The only exception are the Diamondbacks, who rank 10th in HRs per game.

On my Wednesday radio show, I said I expected the excuses to come rolling in any time now to provide cover for this infirm offense.

The Cardinals have been hit with a lot of injuries.

Well, only to a point. Since June 25 Dexter Fowler has been parked on the DL two times and has played in only 14 of the team’s 33 games. And he’s had other non-DL injury concerns that have limited his offense. Fowler has a .452 slugging percentage this season, and has homered every 20.7 at-bats, so his absence reduces the Cards’ power game. But others that have missed time on the DL — Stephen Piscotty, Kolten Wong and Randal Grichuk — weren’t carrying the team.

In park-adjusted runs created (wRC+) Grichuk is 14 percent below average, Piscotty is six percent below average, and Wong is two percent above average. Piscotty has six homers on the season, and none since June 18. Wong has one homer all year. Grichuk has 13 bombs but is terribly inconsistent.

And outfield injuries created a void that was filled by Tommy Pham, who has been the Cards’ best all-around player (easily) since his promotion to the big team on May 5.

The Cardinals don’t have enough muscle in the middle.

Absolutely true. I used the sensational splits tool at FanGraphs to run the numbers on the No. 3-4-5 lineup spots this season. Using park-adjusted runs created, the Cardinals are 11 percent below league average in their combined 3-4-5 performance; that ranks 29th among the 30 teams. And if we add the sixth spot to the grouping, the Cardinals are 11 percent below league average in park-adjusted runs created from the 3-4-5-6 slots combined. That ranks 28th.

The Cardinals were unexpectedly let down by hitters they counted on.

OK, yes … but that’s misleading, I’ll explain by showing you the players that were having down years, or flat-out bad years … and then give you the names of who replaced them.

Left field: Randal Grichuk, then Pham. The erratic Grichuk is 14% below league average offensively; Pham is 40 percent above league average.

Shortstop: Aledmys Diaz, then Paul DeJong. After a very good rookie year in 2016 Diaz collapsed offensively this season; he was 22 percent below average when the team demoted him to the minors.

Third Base: Jhonny Peralta, then Jedd Gyorko. The burned out Peralta was a horrendous 74 percent below league average offensively when the Cardinals released him. Gyorko, who became the starting third baseman pretty early in the season, is 11 percent above average.

Right field: Stephen Piscotty, or a mix of other bats. Piscotty is slugging a feeble .369 this season; that’s down 98 points from his slugging percentage in 2015, and 88 points lower than his slug rate in 2016. So while it’s accurate to say that Piscotty is putting up power numbers that are shockingly lower than anticipated, the Cardinals have done OK in right field when using Jose Martinez, Magneuris Sierra, or Grichuk when Piscotty missed time. But the Cardinals haven’t plugged in a RF replacement for Piscotty; they’re sticking with his disappointing bat.

By and large, the Cardinals have benefited greatly from the “new” starters that took over for failed or inferior starters.

The Cardinals have been forced to play a lot of rookies, and you know how it is with young players.

Stop right there. This is one of Matheny’s favorite excuses. He used the “we’re young” excuse after the 2016 season in an attempt to justify his team’s clownish defense. And the excuse had little substance. Yeah, Diaz was a rookie. But Diaz was such a dynamic hitter in 2016, no one minded his below-average defense. (His defense deteriorated much worse in 2017.) Teams are happily willing to sacrifice at least some defensive quality to go with elite-level offense.

This season, any attempt to point to rookies and cite them as a way to explain away the lethargic offense … well, the word that comes to mind is “garbage.”

The 2017 Cardinals have used eight rookie position players: DeJong, Martinez, Luke Voit, Sierra, Chad Huffman, Harrison Bader, Alex Mejia, and Carson Kelly.

The eight rookies have combined for 547 plate appearances (507 at-bats.)

And here are their combined digits:

Batting average, .280

Onbase percentage, .323

Slugging percentage, .491

OPS, .814

The STL rookies have combined for 25 homers, 55 extra-base hits, 70 RBIs, 77 runs scored.

The rookies ain’t the problem here. The Cardinals have too many veteran hitters that are barely above average, or below average. So don’t hang this on the kids; most of the bad grades go to the veterans.

The Cardinals’ collective rookie .814 OPS is pretty damn good for a group that had very little big-league experience before 2017. For context, consider this: Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar had a career .814 OPS. So did Sean Casey, a very good first baseman from 1997-2008.

The Cards rookies’ .814 OPS is higher than the career OPS put up by Ken Boyer, Tim Raines, Dave Parker, Dustin Pedroia, Bill White, Hal McRae, Andre Dawson, Tony Perez, Robin Ventura.

Baltimore’s Manny Machado has a career .804 OPS, and some team will give him a $200 million free-agent contract after 2018.

And while I realize Pham is no rookie, he wasn’t exactly an established MLB player before this season. Pham had only 358 career plate appearances in the bigs when the Cardinals brought him up from Memphis in early May. Pham is kind of an honorary rookie, and this manager wanted no part of Pham until he had no other choice but to use him.

The absence of a middle-lineup banger is a legit excuse.

The injury excuse doesn’t fly.

And the “rookie” excuse should be tossed in the dumpster.

Thanks for reading …

–Bernie